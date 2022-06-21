LOCAL BASEBALL: Bossom, Jefferson take down Manchester; with other Central League action

Staff report

Brian Bossom tossed a complete game Tuesday evening, helping Jefferson earn a 3-1 victory against Manchester in Central League action.

Bossom threw a complete game for the Titans, striking out five, walking one and allowing just two singles to pick up the win.

Jefferson's Brevin Neveker had a good day at the plate, going 2 for 3 and notching a double, one run scored and one RBI. Derek Sheckard went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and had two stolen bases, while Aaron Becker also went 1 for 2 at the plate.

For the Indians, Joe Capobianco went 1 for 3 at the plate with one RBI. Teammate Eli Gross started the game on the mound and threw for four innings, striking out none, walking three and allowing one earned run to take the loss.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Vikings 5, Glen Rock 1: At Shiloh, Matt Knisely led the Vikings to the home victory by throwing a complete game, striking out four, walking four and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Teammate Justin Wetzel went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, while Robbie Bertucio went 2 for 3 at the plate, racking up two doubles and one run scored. Also contributing to the victory were Corey Wise (2 for3 with one RBI), Jerrin Toomey (1 for 2, with a double, one RBI and one run scored, and Mike Santiago (1 for 2 with a triple and one run scored). For Glen Rock, Connor Hood went 1 for 3 at the plate, recording a double and one RBI, while teammate Alex Hess connected for a double.

Mount Wolf 10, Pleasureville 3: At Pleasureville, Mark Burnside led the Wolves to the road victory by going 2 for 3 at the plate, racking up a double, one RBI and one run scored. Mount Wolf's Jesse Sargen went 2 for4 with one RBI, while Andrew Srebroski went 1 for 3 with a double and three runs scored, Nick Sprenkle went 1 for 2 with two runs scored, while Cody Brittain and Grant Hoover picked up two RBIs apiece. For the Hawks, Tyler Wagner went 2 for 2 at the plate, with two doubles and one run scored. Teammate Isaiah Dull went 1 for 2 with one run scored.

South Mountain Sox 3, Mechanicsburg 1: At Dillsburg, Justin Charles led the Sox to the home victory by throwing a complete game. He struck out nine, walked two and allowed four hits to pick up the win. Teammate Tyler Yohn went 1 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Cardinals, Nick Keane threw a complete game on the mound, striking out five, walking four and allowing two earned runs to take the loss.

American Legion Baseball

Northeastern 7, Gettysburg 3: At Manchester, Nate Moser led the home team to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings. He struck out 12 and walked two, while allowing two singles and no runs to pick up the win. Moser also contributed at the plate, going 1 for 2 with one run scored and two walks. Teammate Cole Eichelberger went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Garrett Baker went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Drew Barshinger went 3 for 4 with one RBI. For Gettysburg, Wyatt Sokol went 1 for 2 at the plate with one run scored. With the win, Northeastern improves to 6-3 in the league and is now tied for first place in the Eastern Division with Red Lion (6-3). With the loss, Gettysburg falls to 4-3 in the Western Division.