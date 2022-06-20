LOCAL BASEBALL: Red Lion has solid all-around effort against Shiloh

The Red Lion American Legion squad had a strong showing on the mound and at the plate Monday, beating host Shiloh, 11-0, in five innings.

Caleb Naylor and Ian Anderson combined on the mound to throw a two-hit shutout to lead Red Lion to the victory. Naylor started and threw four innings, striking out four, walking none and allowing two singles to pick up the win. Anderson threw one inning, striking out one, walking none and allowing no hits to close the door.

At the plate, teammates Shane Guise went 3 for 3, hitting a double and notching one RBI. Reid Anderson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Jake Shaffer also went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI, Also contributing to the cause were Lance Heuer (2 for3 with two runs scored), Corbin Sparks (2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI) and Ben Koons (2 for 4 with two RBIs).

With the win, Red Lion improves to 6-3 in the league, while Shiloh falls to 2-7.

OTHER AMERICAN LEGION GAMES

Northeastern 7, Spring Grove 4: At Manchester, Nate Moser led the home team to the victory, going 2 for 4 at the plate, including a triple, one run scored and two RBIs. Teammate Zachary Bortner went 2 for 3 at the plate with one run scored, while Mitch Moser went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. For Spring Grove, Logan McMaster went 1 for 2 at the plate with one RBI. For the game, Northeastern plated three unanswered runs to break a 4-4 tie after four innings of play. With the win, Northeastern improves to 5-3 in the league, while Spring Grove falls to 3-4.

New Oxford 15, Bermudian Springs 3 (5 Innings): At York Springs, Coy Baker led the visitors to the victory by going 2 for 3 at the plate, smacking a triple and a double, with one run scored and five RBIs. Teammate Kolton Haifley went 3 for 3, with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, Conner Main went 2 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored and three RBIs, while Devin Ryan went 2 for3, including a double and two runs scored. For Bermudian Springs, Lucas Zepp went 2 for 2, with a double, one run scored and one RBI. With the win, New Oxford improves to 8-0 in the league.