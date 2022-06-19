Wolves' Brittain has strong outing in interleague win; other local baseball

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

It was a perfect day for the Central League on Saturday.

It was a pretty good one for Mount Wolf's Cody Brittain as well.

On a day when the Central League swept all seven interleague contests against the Susquehanna League, Brittain was downright dominant on the hill.

Pitching at Rock Brenner Field in Mount Wolf, the right-hander allowed just four hits while fanning 14 to earn the victory in a 1-0 victory for the Wolves (10-3) against Hallam.

As good as Brittain — a former Susquehanna League all-star with Stewartstown — was Saturday morning, he was nearly matched by Alex Tucci and Zach Leonard on the mound. Tucci scattered four hits over four innings, but an RBI single off the bat of Quinn Shindler that plated Nick Sprenkle proved to be the difference.

Leonard pitched two scoreless innings for the Express (7-6) while striking out three.

While Brittain had the upper hand most of the day against the Hallam lineup, Tucci was an exception. The former York Catholic standout collected half of his team’s four hits, including a two-out double in the sixth inning that created the only real jam Brittain faced all day.

After Tucci’s double, a Mount Wolf error put runners on the corners. Instead of facing Dan Wecker, who was 1-for-2 at that point, with the game on the line, the Wolves elected to walk Wecker to load the bases.

That moved proved to be wise as Brittain fanned Nathaniel Brown to end the threat.

Kyle Musser, Andy Srebroski Jr., Mark Burnside, Grant Hoover and Nick Sprenkle all collected hits for the Wolves, with Hoover’s being the lone extra-base hit, a sixth-inning double.

OTHER INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Glen Rock 6, Jacobus 3: At Glen Rock, it was the bat of Justin Anderson that proved decisive for The Rock on Saturday. After the Jackals tied the score at 2-2 in the top of the second inning, Anderson came to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the frame. The left-handed hitting slugger clobbered the second pitch of his at-bat over the wall in center to give Glen Rock starter Brandon Purdy all the run support he would need. Purdy earned the victory after scattering three hits and four runs over four innings. Luke Knott picked up the save with three scoreless innings of relief for Glen Rock (6-4). Carter Williams paced the Jacobus (5-7-1) lineup with two singles.

Dillsburg 9, York Township 5: At Dillsburg, the Sox raced out to a quick 7-0 advantage to get the best of the Susquehanna League contenders. Zack VonStein had a perfect 4-for-4 day at the plate, driving in three runs and scoring three himself for Dillsburg. Tyler Yohn (3-for-4, 3 runs), Jeremy Gilbert (2-for-4) and Tanner Merovich (2-for-4) also had big games at the plate for the Sox (6-4). Colby Saussaman gave up nine hits in 4 2/3 innings to earn the victory. For York Township (8-5), Matt Attig went 3-for-3 with a RBI. Andrew Freeburger and Jeff Deveney collected two hits apiece.

Mechanicsburg 6, Conrads 5: At Mechanicsburg, the defending Central League champions rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to upend Conrads on Saturday morning. Matt Ilgenfritz and Jace Fetterman collected two hits apiece to lead a 10-hit attack by the Cardinals (2-6). Brady Ebbert, Maika Niu and Ilgenfritz scored two runs apiece for Mechanicsburg. Auston Dunlap drove in three runs with a bases-clearing double in the first for Conrads (6-7).

Vikings 10, Stewartstown 4: At Shiloh, the Vikings broke out the bats to pick up their first victory of the season Saturday morning. The home team squandered opportunities in the first two frames but finally got to Stewartstown starter Cody Arnold the second time around the order. The hosts plated four runs in both the third and fourth innings to chase Arnold, who allowed five hits and four walks while surrendering eight runs (five earned). Trent Ketterman (sac fly, single, 3 RBIs), Cole Bixler (double, 2 RBIs) and Jose Pena (double, 2 RBIs) paced the Vikings (1-11) at the plate. Nick Barnett earned the ‘W’ scattering six hits and four runs over five innings. For the Vets (3-10), Jason Williams drove in a pair of runs with a single and a double.

Manchester 9, Windsor 4: At Manchester, the home team erupted for five runs in the fifth inning to earn the victory over the Cardinals. Justin Lichtenwainer capped off the big frame for the Indians with a three-run home run that put the home team ahead 7-0. Jonathan LaBarbera had a monster game at the plate for Manchester (9-4) with a double, triple and a home run. Logan Allison (two singles), Lichtenwainer (single, home run, three RBIs), Joe Capobianco (single, double) and Christian LaBarbera (two singles) also had nice days at the plate for the Indians. Michael Houseal allowed four runs (three earned) over 6 1/3 innings to earn the victory for Manchester. For the Cardinals (7-6), Cole Daughtery, Kyle Daugherty and Nathan Hodgkinson finished with two hits apiece.

Jefferson 12, Felton 0: At Jefferson, the Titans used a pair of big innings in the third and fourth frames to blow past the Mad Dogs on Saturday morning. Jefferson scored five runs in the third before adding six more in the fourth to put the game away. Sam Crater (2-for-4) and Emidio Bucci (1-for-2) each drove in three runs, while Ross Drawbaugh added a second-inning home run to lead the Titans (8-5) to victory. Andrew Kramer picked up the victory with five scoreless innings. Kramer allowed just two hits while fanning seven. For the Mad Dogs (1-12), Kameron Bayman and Lee Kling collected the squad’s long two base hits.

