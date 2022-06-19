Dietz has winning weekend on regional dirt tracks

Bryan Householder

York’s Chase Dietz raced to his second win of the weekend and third in just over a week on Saturday evening with a victory in the Speedweek Tune Up at Lincoln Speedway.

Dietz collected $5,000 for his victory in the 30-lap 410 sprint feature event.

Dietz started 10th in the sprint car feature and worked his way forward. Polesitter Freddie Rahmer led the first three laps before brushing the fourth turn wall ending his night at the Adams County track. That turned the lead over to Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr,, who then held the top spot until yielding to Dietz on the 24th lap.

Dietz went on to score the win over Wagaman, who has finished in the top three the past three weeks. Dover’s Alan Krimes finished third after starting 13th, with Devon Borden and Thomasville’s Chad Trout completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Ross, TJ Stutts, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, and Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter.

Shaun Miller vaulted from the third starting spot to take the lead on the first lap, going on to score his first Lincoln win in the 20-lap limited late model feature. Miller’s win came over Jason Smith, with Travis Mease, Drew Weisser and Hanover’s Bobby Beard in the top five.

Dietz’ winning weekend started on Friday with his second consecutive win at Williams Grove. That win in the 25-lap 410 sprint car feature was worth $5,500.

At the Grove, Dietz started sixth and took the top spot from Billy Dietrich on the 21st lap. Dietrich finished second, with Jeff Halligan, Lucas Wolfe, who led the first five laps, and Glatfelter in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Trout, Justin Whittall, Stutts, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri and Freddie Rahmer.

OTHER DIRT TRACK RACING

Grant goes wire-to-wire at USAC National event: Justin Grant led all 30 laps of the USAC National wingless 410 sprint car feature at Williams Grove on Friday and collected the $6,000 top prize. In the end Grant had to fend off a serious challenge from USAC East Coast series regular Alex Bright, who came from deep in the starting field to claim second place. Logan Seavey, Brady Bacon, and Matt Westfall completed the top five.

Macri earns sixth win at Port Royal: Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri picked up a $5,000 win in Saturday’s 410 sprint car feature at Port Royal in Juniata County. For Macri, it marked his sixth win of the season at the Port and his 12th overall this year.

Macri’s win came over Logan Wagner, with Jeff Halligan, Ryan Taylor and Michael Walter II in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Justin Whittall, Tyler Bear, Tyler Reeser, Gerard McIntyre Jr. and Dan Shetler.

In the USAC portion of the program at the Port, Logan Seavey scored a double, winning in both the 410 wingless sprints and the Silver Crown series. Seavey, who had also won the sprint car race at Bridgeport, New Jersey, on Wednesday, took the sprint car win over Alex Bright, Justin Grant, Brady Bacon and Emerson Axsom.

In the Silver Crown race, Seavey won over early leader Matt Westfall, with Bacon, Dallas Hewitt and CJ Leary in the top five.

Dietrich claims second win in Ohio: Local raceer Danny Dietrich picked up his second win of the Ohio Speedweek for the All Star series in Friday’s event at Limaland Motorsports Park near Lima, Ohio. Dietrich’s win came over Parker Price Miller, Brent Marks, Tyler Courtney and Cap Henry. Kyle Reinhardt was 13th.

On Saturday, it was Marks claiming the win over Dietrich, while third-place finisher Justin Peck claimed the overall Ohio Speedweek title. Courtney and Sam Hafertepe Jr. completed the top five. Reinhardt finished 12th.

Satterlee nets National Open victory: After Thursday’s 410 sprint/ USAC sprint show was rained out at Selinsgrove, the Snyder County track returned Saturday with its super late model National Open. Gregg Satterlee scored the $5,000 win in the 35-lap event.

Satterlee grabbed the lead from Bryan Bernheisel on the third lap and never looked back. Matt Cosner finished second, with Andy Haus, Bernheisel and Andrew Yoder in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dover’s Coleby Frye, Jim Bernheisel, York’s Rick Eckert, Dylan Yoder and Jeff Rine.

Andrew Yoder added to his night’s earnings by winning the limited late model feature over Devin Hart, Shaun Lawton, Trent Brenneman and Jared Fulkroad.

Levi Vial was the roadrunner winner.

Cisney races to win at Path Valley: Matt Cisney raced to his second win of the season in the wingless super sportsman feature at Path Valley on Saturday. Cisney’s win at the Franklin County facility came over Steve Wilbur, Brian Nace, Luke Lenker and Jake Liddick.

Kenawell scores 305 sprint victory in Hagerstown: In the IMCA 305 sprint feature at Hagerstown on Saturday, Steve Kenawell scored the victory over Etter’s Austin Reed. Dylan Schatzer, Josh Spicer and Donny Hendershot completed the top five.

In the MASS 305 sprint feature at Bridgeport, New Jersey, Dave Brown was the winner over CJ Fraison, Eddie Wagner, Rory Janney and Ryan Stillwaggon.

Haudenschild sweeps World of Outlaws weekend: Sheldon Haudenschild swept the World of Outlaws weekend at Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. In Friday’s feature, Haudenschild was the winner over Carson Macedo, David Gravel, Spencer Bayston and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart. Brock Zearfoss was 12th, and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 18th.

On Saturday, Haudenschild was the winner over Donny Schatz, Schuchart, Bayston and Gravel. Allen was sixth, and Zearfoss was 17th.

Other drivers claim victories: Jim Yoder was the limited late model winner at Clinton County on Friday, and AJ Flick won Friday’s 410 sprint car feature at Lernerville in western Pa.

Saturday's 410 sprint car action in western Pennsylvania found Dan Kuriger the winner at the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Motor Speedway, Adam Kekich the winner at Mercer Raceway Park, and Gale Ruth the wingless RUSH winner at Sharon, Ohio.

