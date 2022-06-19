Campbell comes away with a national title in the 100M

Staff report

The York Dispatch

Spring Grove sprinter Laila Campbell didn't have to leave the state over the weekend to claim a national title.

Campbell, a rising junior, competed in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes at the New Balance Nationals outdoor track and field meet held Thursday through Sunday at Franklin Field — home of the Penn Relays — in Philadelphia. The event brought together hundreds of elite high school athletes competing in 60 championship events.

In a finish so close it had to be calculated down to the thousandth of a second, Campbell came away with the victory Saturday in the 100-meter finals with a time of 11.553 seconds. She edged out Brianna Selby, of Chesapeake, Virginia, who finished in 11.559 seconds.

On Sunday, Campbell finished third in the 200-meter event with a time of 23.51 seconds. The event was won by Madison Whyte of Canes, Virginia in 23.30 seconds. Christine Mallard of Mansfield, Texas, came in second.

Campbell is no stranger to success on the track this spring. The Rocket standout broke the PIAA record in the 100 with a time of 11.55 seconds, beating the previous mark of 11.64 seconds set in 2007 by Breehana Jacobs of Laurel Highlands.

Campbell also came close to a PIAA record in the 200, where her time of :23.56 was just .04 off the record set by Dasia Pressley of Pennsbury back in 2015.

Campbell also recently earned first-team all-state recognition from the Pennsylvania Track & Field Coaches Association.