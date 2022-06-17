York County driver, at 18, competes against Pennsylvania's best racers

DANTE GREEN

Dylan Norris, 18, recently graduated from South Western High School.

He's already earned two 410 sprint victories on the local racing circuit.

Norris drives the No. 44 sprinter for Gobrecht Motorsports.

Racing is an art form.

It takes a keen eye to know all of the nuances of handling a vehicle and how to get top speed out of your ride.

Age, however, does not always determine who can best handle the wheel.

Dylan Norris, an 18-year-old from the Hanover area, is proving that point, and also making a name for himself on the central Pennsylvania sprint circuit.

In May, days before he graduated from South Western High School, he won the 410 sprint race at Lincoln Speedway near Abbottstown in Adams County. That just happens to be his hometown track.

The York County racer already has two 410 sprint wins this season. He won on March 25 at Williams Grove Speedway near Mechanicsburg in Cumberland County. Both wins have come in the featured class on the local circuit and at high-profile racetracks near Norris’ hometown. Norris earned $4,000 for his Lincoln victory.

That’s pretty heady stuff for someone who could only get his driver’s license two years ago.

Hard work pays off: Norris said his car handled well and that it was good to see all the hard work pay off after the May victory.

“It was cool. I won a previous race (at Williams Grove) and that gave me some confidence. I didn’t expect it. I felt we had a shot,” he said. “We started in eighth position. We knew it would be tough. I struggled at that track, in particular, and it was satisfying for that reason. Seeing everybody, how happy they were for me, it meant a lot more than my satisfaction of winning.”

Shawn Norris, Dylan’s father and his crew chief, said his son didn't make any mistakes during his Lincoln win.

“He did what he needed to do in the heat race. He had a real good start and he hits his marks. He drove an excellent race. Didn’t do anything wrong," Shawn said.

The father said it was a relief for his son to get a victory at Lincoln.

"It was satisfying. A lot of hard works goes into that. He’s been close before. Luck didn't seem to go his way. It was a relief to get one there," Shawn said.

Norris two victories have helped put him at No. 10 in the latest Champion Racing Oil Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series season-long point standings.

He grew up around racing: The young driver has spent his whole life around racing.

He was introduced to the sport by his father, who bought his son his first go-cart at 9. Dylan knew he always wanted to be a racer. His father kept him around cars and the racing world, where he would be introduced to Scott Gobrecht, who would help get him into the 305 sprints and the 358 sprints. Norris now drives the No. 44 410 sprinter for Gobrecht Motorsports. Gobrecht is a part owner of Lincoln.

Big goals: Dylan has accomplished much in a short time and is aiming for bigger goals in the future.

“I want to race the All Star Circuit of Champions one day,” Dylan said of the national touring series. “They race Pennsylvania, New York and Iowa. And the World of Outlaws (another national touring series), that’s my all-time dream. They travel from New York to Florida. You get to see the country.”

Looking to improve: Despite racing in the premier local division against much-older and more-experienced drivers, Dylan doesn’t feel nervous when he’s behind the wheel. He’s been “doing it long enough for it to be natural,” he said.

But Dylan said he needs to find more consistency to be one of the best drivers.

“I want to pull off more wins. I like to focus on being more consistent,” he said. “There is a reason why the top drivers are talked about. The top drivers seem to be always in the top five no matter how good or bad they race that day.”

Even as he continues to stack up the wins, Dylan said he’ll always continue to strive for improvement.

“I dedicate time to my health and well-being. The races are physically demanding,” Dylan said. “I put fitness as a priority.

“When we win, we are still doing the same routine and still trying to find speed after we won. We were the best, but we still have to get better. You can’t get comfortable in this sport. You have to continue to do better.”

