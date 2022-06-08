Big York-Adams lineman gets major-college offer after just two years of playing football

STEVE HEISER

York High lineman Michael McMonigle has received his first NCAA Division I football offer.

McMonigle received the offer from Marshall, which plays at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

McMonigle will be a junior in the fall and has been playing football for just two years.

Sometimes, it doesn’t matter how long you've been doing something, provided you are good at it, possess size and strength and learn quickly.

Michael McMonigle discovered during his freshman season that he had the potential to be very good at playing football.

That was his first year playing the sport. He worked at it in summer practices and got better playing on the offensive line.

His hard work has already started to pay off, despite the fact that he'll just be a junior in the fall.

The 6-foot, 6-inch, 285-pound, McMonigle received his first NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision offer from Marshall University, which is located Huntington, West Virginia. The Thundering Herd finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in Conference USA in 2021. The Herd earned a berth in the New Orleans Bowl.

McMonigle said he was surprised to receive an FBS offer after playing just two years of football.

“It was crazy to get an offer and I’m just so thankful. I’m thankful for my coaches, who taught me the game. The work I put in was recognized and the help from the coaches has really helped. The coaching staff has been great and taught me a lot about the game,” he said.

Marshall took interest in the rising junior after seeing his game tape and evaluating his potential on the field.

York High head coach Russ Stoner helped put McMonigle in touch with the coaches at Marshall and they decided to recruit him.

The offensive lineman hasn’t come to any college decision yet, though he could see himself playing for Marshall in the future.

“Still early in the process. I want to find the best fit for me," he said. "I want to go where I can get better and help a team win,"

A high-character guy with good grades: Stoner said that McMonigle is a high-character guy who worked extremely hard to get where he is now.

“First of all, he has a 3.8 GPA. Bought into the process of being a collegiate athlete," Stoner said. "He’s a student before an athlete. He is extremely talented. He listens and does what the coaches teach him. He’s getting better and better. Only his second year and he’s learning as we go. He is very receptive to coaching. He will have lots of options.”

Bearcats should be good: York High's performance on the field could very well determine how many other offers McMonigle receives in the future. Scouts tend to look harder at winning programs than those who lose.

Fortunately for McMonigle, Stoner has been successful in his time at York High, going 41-13 since 2017. The 2021 team finished 7-3 overall and 5-1 in York-Adams Division I and the Bearcats have a chance at even greater success next season.

In addition to McMonigle, the Bearcats also expect to return all-state running back Jahiem White, who has committed to West Virginia, and standout quarterback Sam Stoner, who has an offer from Football Championship Subdivision Towson University — the same school that his father, Russ, attended.

The Bearcats also have a number of other talented players.

McMonigle acknowledges that the team has plenty of potential and players who want to win.

“We will have a pretty good season. Everyone wants to win. I want to have a great season and put together great film," he said. "We have to win as a team and do great on the field."

Road to a title goes through Central York: Russ Stoner said the Bearcats will likely have to beat three-time defending York-Adams Division I champion Central York to be the best.

“Right now Central has won 22 games in two years. We have to beat them," Stoner said. "We have a chance to be good if everyone buys in.”

McMonigle becomes the second large York High lineman to attract NCAA D-I interest in the past couple of years. Joden Nelson, a senior on the Bearcats’ 2021 team, has committed to Towson. Nelson, a 6-4, 280-pounder, was a Big 33 performer last month.

McMonigle is also the second York-Adams rising junior to receive a football offer from a Conference USA program in recent weeks. Central York running back Juelz Goff recently got an offer from Old Dominion.

Reach Dante Green at dgreen@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @TaySean14.