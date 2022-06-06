Monday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, June 6. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
PIAA Class 5-A First Round
Susquehannock vs. Selinsgrove at Williamsport’s Bowman Field, 4:30 p.m.
Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
PIAA Class 4-A First Round
Littlestown at Holy Ghost Prep, Bensalem, 4 p.m.
PIAA Class 2-A First Round
Delone Catholic vs. Dock Mennonite at Widener University, Chester, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
PIAA Class 5-A First Round
South Western at Pittston Area, 4:30 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Hanover at Bermudian, 6 p.m.
New Oxford at Gettysburg (Cashtown Fire Hall Field), 6 p.m.
Spring Grove at Red Lion (Horn Field), 6 p.m.
Shiloh at Northeastern (Manchester Field), 6 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.