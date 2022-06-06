Monday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, June 6. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

PIAA Class 5-A First Round

Susquehannock vs. Selinsgrove at Williamsport’s Bowman Field, 4:30 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

PIAA Class 4-A First Round

Littlestown at Holy Ghost Prep, Bensalem, 4 p.m.

PIAA Class 2-A First Round

Delone Catholic vs. Dock Mennonite at Widener University, Chester, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

PIAA Class 5-A First Round

South Western at Pittston Area, 4:30 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Hanover at Bermudian, 6 p.m.

New Oxford at Gettysburg (Cashtown Fire Hall Field), 6 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion (Horn Field), 6 p.m.

Shiloh at Northeastern (Manchester Field), 6 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.