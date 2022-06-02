Thursday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Thursday, June 2. Scores will be posted as they become available.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mechanicsburg at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Mount Wolf at Vikings, 6 p.m.

Glen Rock at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.

Dillsburg at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

District 3 Class 5-A Third-Place Game

Donegal at Susquehannock, noon.

District 3 Class 4-A Final

Littlestown vs. East Pennsboro at Red Lion’s Horn Field, noon.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

District 3 Class 5-A Third-Place Game

South Western at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Gettysburg at Hanover (Diller Field), 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

