Thursday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Thursday, June 2. Scores will be posted as they become available.
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Mechanicsburg at Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Mount Wolf at Vikings, 6 p.m.
Glen Rock at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.
Dillsburg at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
District 3 Class 5-A Third-Place Game
Donegal at Susquehannock, noon.
District 3 Class 4-A Final
Littlestown vs. East Pennsboro at Red Lion’s Horn Field, noon.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
District 3 Class 5-A Third-Place Game
South Western at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Gettysburg at Hanover (Diller Field), 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.