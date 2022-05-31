Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, May 31. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
District 3 Class 5-A Semifinal
Susquehannock at Manheim Central, 4:30 p.m.
District 3 Class 5-A Consolation Semifinal
Gettysburg at Exeter, 4:30 p.m.
District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal
Fleetwood at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
District 3 Class 5-A Semifinal
South Western at Exeter, 4:30 p.m.
District 3 Class 5-A Consolation Semifinal
Northeastern at Lampeter-Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A Championship
Fairfield vs. Upper Dauphin at Millersville University, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
PIAA Class 3-A First Round
Central York at Springfield Delco, 7 p.m.
PIAA Class 2-A First Round
South Fayette at Susquehannock, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
PIAA Class 2-A First Round
York Catholic at Danville, 6 p.m.
Susquehannock at Strath Haven, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Southern Lehigh at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE
Conrads at Felton, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.