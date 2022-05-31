Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, May 31. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

District 3 Class 5-A Semifinal

Susquehannock at Manheim Central, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Consolation Semifinal

Gettysburg at Exeter, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal

Fleetwood at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

District 3 Class 5-A Semifinal

South Western at Exeter, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Consolation Semifinal

Northeastern at Lampeter-Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Championship

Fairfield vs. Upper Dauphin at Millersville University, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

PIAA Class 3-A First Round

Central York at Springfield Delco, 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 2-A First Round

South Fayette at Susquehannock, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

PIAA Class 2-A First Round

York Catholic at Danville, 6 p.m.

Susquehannock at Strath Haven, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Southern Lehigh at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Conrads at Felton, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

