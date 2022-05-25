Two men, including GOP elected official, charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
SPORTS

Wednesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
York Catholic's Olivia Staples, front, carries the ball down the field while Susquehannock's Sienna Kopp defends during PIAA District 3, Class 2-A girls' lacrosse semifinal action at York Catholic High School in York City, Monday, May 23, 2022. York Catholic would win the game 8-5. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, May 25. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Class 2-A Final

York Catholic vs. Twin Valley at Central Dauphin Middle School, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Third-Place Match

Susquehannock vs. Red Land at Dallastown High School, 7 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Class 2-A Semifinal

Manheim Central at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

York Township at Windsor, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. 