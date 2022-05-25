Wednesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, May 25. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Class 2-A Final

York Catholic vs. Twin Valley at Central Dauphin Middle School, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Third-Place Match

Susquehannock vs. Red Land at Dallastown High School, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Class 2-A Semifinal

Manheim Central at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

York Township at Windsor, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

