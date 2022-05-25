Wednesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates
STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, May 25. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
District 3 Class 2-A Final
York Catholic vs. Twin Valley at Central Dauphin Middle School, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A Third-Place Match
Susquehannock vs. Red Land at Dallastown High School, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 3 Class 2-A Semifinal
Manheim Central at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE
York Township at Windsor, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE
York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
