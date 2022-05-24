Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, May 24. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Tournament

Class 3-A Semifinals

Cumberland Valley at Central York, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A Semifinals

Cocalico at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 6-A First Round

Dallastown at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Conrads at Felton, 6 p.m.

Stewartstown at Hallam, 6 p.m.

East Prospect at Jacobus, 6 p.m.

Windsor at York Township, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Vikings at Glen Rock, 6 p.m.

Manchester at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Pleasureville at Mount Wolf, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

