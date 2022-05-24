Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, May 24. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
District 3 Tournament
Class 3-A Semifinals
Cumberland Valley at Central York, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A Semifinals
Cocalico at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
District 3 Tournament
Class 6-A First Round
Dallastown at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE
Conrads at Felton, 6 p.m.
Stewartstown at Hallam, 6 p.m.
East Prospect at Jacobus, 6 p.m.
Windsor at York Township, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Vikings at Glen Rock, 6 p.m.
Manchester at Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Pleasureville at Mount Wolf, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE
York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
