In local golf, South Hills wins Interclub title, junior tour set to start, aces at Grandview

South Hills captured the title on Saturday at the York County Amateur Golf Association Interclub Championship at Royal Manchester Golf Links.

It was the first YCAGA event of the 2022 season.

South Hills finished with a 362 total, which was three shots better than second-place Briarwood. Heritage Hills and Royal Manchester tied for third at 371, followed by Bon Air No. 1 at 372, Regents’ Glen at 379 and Bon Air No. 2 at 396.

In the individual competition, Regents’ Glen’s Alex Gekas posted the top score at 2-under-par 70, followed by Royal Manchester’s Andrew Forjan and South Hills’ Tyler Rhines at 71. Payne Baust, Heritage Hills’ Kory Trout and Bon Air’s Tim Elliott were next at 72.

The stroke-play format for the tournament featured six players from each participating YCAGA member club, with the best four scores, plus the better-ball score of the six, counting toward the team score.

The winning South Hills team consisted of Rhines, Josh Arentz (74), Josh O’Brien (76), Adam O’Brien (78), Matt Henry (80) and Evan Twyman (83). The South Hills better-ball score was 63.

Briarwood had the top better-ball score at 61.

The YCAGA’s season-opening event was scheduled to be the Spring Better Ball, but it was rained out and rescheduled for Saturday, July 2, at South Hills.

The next YCAGA event is the Senior/Super Senior Championship on Sunday, June 12, at Range End.

OTHER LOCAL GOLF NOTES

Junior tour set for another season: The York County Junior Golf Association will begin its 2022 tour on Monday, June 13, at Regents’ Glen Country Club.

Mike Skelly, the junior tour’s director for the past five years, has retired and has been replaced by Mitchell Beattie.

Beattie played golf for Shippensburg High School and played on the Franklin County Junior Golf Tour. He is in process of obtaining his Professional Golfers Association card and has been working at Honey Run Golf Club for the past four years.

Ian Rielly, a sports management student at York College, will assist with the YCJGA nine-hole group.

Chuck Jordan and Wayne Jacobs will return as the tour’s rules officials.

Following is the schedule for this year’s tour:

Regents’ Glen Country Club, Monday, June 13.

Bridges Golf Club, Monday, June 20.

Honey Run Golf Club, Monday, June 27.

Hanover Country Club, Tuesday, July 5.

Royal Manchester Golf Links, Monday, July 11.

Briarwood Golf Club, Monday, July 18.

Bon Air Country Club, Monday, July 25.

Honey Run will be the home of the YCJGA Tour. All entries should be mailed to YCJGA Tour/ Honey Run 3131 South Salem Church Road York, Pa., 17408. Visit ycjgatour.com for entry information.

Aces at Grandview: On April 2, Noah Cable, recorded a hole-in-one on the 10th hole at Grandview Golf Club using a gap wedge from 95 yards.

Twelve days later, on April 14, Cable aced the 18th hole at Grandview, using his 6-iron from 178 yards. Both aces were witnessed by his twin brother, Luke Cable.

Scot Thompson aced the 13th hole at Grandview on May 16 using a 9-iron from 122 yards. Playing alongside Thompson was Troy Lokhaiser. It was Thompson’s first career hole in one.

