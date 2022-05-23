Kennard-Dale grad Chance Marsteller enjoys one his best-ever wrestling performances

STEVE HEISER

Chance Marsteller’s wrestling career has enjoyed a multitude of highlights, and a few lowlights, over the years.

He enjoyed a legendary high school stint at Kennard-Dale High School, winning four state championships and finishing with a career record of 166-0.

Once considered the top high school wrestling recruit in the nation, Marsteller suffered through a rough patch early in his college career, first at Oklahoma State and then at Lock Haven. After overcoming drug issues and a well-publicized arrest, the 2014 K-D graduate resurrected his wrestling career and his life. He went on to become a two-time All-American at Lock Haven University.

This past weekend, the former Rams standout proved that his illustrious wrestling career is far from over.

Marsteller enjoyed one of his best-ever performances to win a stacked 79-kilogram (174-pound) weight class in the freestyle competition at the World Team Trials Challenge at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

The event featured an elite field packed with Olympic hopefuls, as well as past and present NCAA Division I champions.

Marsteller, who is wrestling for the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club, started the tournament with a 5-4 decision over Carter Starocci, who has won the last two NCAA Division I national titles at 174 pounds for Penn State.

Marsteller followed that with a 5-2 decision over David McFadden, a former four-time college All-American at Virginia Tech.

That set up a best-of-three finals contest on Sunday vs. former Penn State great Vincenzo Joseph, who won two NCAA D-I titles with the Nittany Lions.

Marsteller won the opening match 4-0, before Joseph rebounded with a 6-2 verdict in the second match. Marsteller then won the deciding match, 7-2. In the deciding match, while holding a 3-2 lead, Marsteller hip tossed Joseph for four points with two seconds left to clinch the victory.

Marsteller now gets the opportunity to face Jordan Burroughs in the best-of-three Final X competition in New York on Wednesday, June 8. The Final X is the last step in the Senior World Team Trials process which will determine the 2022 U.S. Senior World Team that will compete in Belgrade, Serbia, from Sept. 12-18.

The Final X will be held in the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.

Burroughs is one of the most decorated athletes in U.S. wrestling history. He was a 2012 Olympic gold medalist and is a five-time world champion. In college, Burroughs was a two-time NCAA Division I champion for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and was awarded the Dan Hodge Trophy as top college wrestler in the nation.

