Thursday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Thursday, May 19. Scores will be posted as they become available.
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE
York Township at East Prospect, 6 p.m.
Conrads at Hallam, 6 p.m.
Jacobus at Stewartstown, 6 p.m.
Felton at Windsor, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Mount Wolf at Glen Rock, 6 p.m.
Vikings at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Dillsburg at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.
Manchester at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinals
New Oxford at Cocalico, 7 p.m.
Berks Catholic at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 3 Class 3-A First Round
Red Lion at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE
Lancaster 5, yORat York, 11 a.m.
