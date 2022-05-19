Thursday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Thursday, May 19. Scores will be posted as they become available.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

York Township at East Prospect, 6 p.m.

Conrads at Hallam, 6 p.m.

Jacobus at Stewartstown, 6 p.m.

Felton at Windsor, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mount Wolf at Glen Rock, 6 p.m.

Vikings at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

Dillsburg at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.

Manchester at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinals

New Oxford at Cocalico, 7 p.m.

Berks Catholic at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Class 3-A First Round

Red Lion at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

Lancaster 5, yORat York, 11 a.m.

