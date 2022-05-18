Wednesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Wednesday, May 18. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Dallastown at Manheim Township, 5 p.m.

South Western at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinals

Palmyra at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Wyomissing at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

York Catholic at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Gettysburg at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Shippensburg at New Oxford, 4 :15 p.m.

Big Spring at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

York-Adams Tournament Final

Central York vs. South Western at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

