Wednesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Wednesday, May 18. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Dallastown at Manheim Township, 5 p.m.
South Western at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinals
Palmyra at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Wyomissing at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
York Catholic at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Gettysburg at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Shippensburg at New Oxford, 4 :15 p.m.
Big Spring at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
York-Adams Tournament Final
Central York vs. South Western at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
