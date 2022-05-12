Thursday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for Thursday, May 12. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

West York at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Christian School of York at Steel-High, 4 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at York High, 4:15 p.m.

Penn Manor at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

Conestoga Valley vs. Red Lion (PeoplesBank Park), 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

York High at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

Harrisburg at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bishop McDevitt, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Chambersburg at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Dover, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Gettysburg at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.