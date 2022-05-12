Rep. Scott Perry subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel along with McCarthy, other Republicans
SPORTS

Thursday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Central York's Ethan Hall, left, catches the ball to out South Western's Landen Eyster at first during baseball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Monday, May 2, 2022. South Western would win the game 4-3. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for Thursday, May 12. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

West York at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Christian School of York at Steel-High, 4 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at York High, 4:15 p.m.

Penn Manor at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

Conestoga Valley vs. Red Lion (PeoplesBank Park), 6:30 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

York High at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

Harrisburg at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bishop McDevitt, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Chambersburg at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Dover, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Gettysburg at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. 