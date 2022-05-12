Thursday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for Thursday, May 12. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
West York at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Christian School of York at Steel-High, 4 p.m.
South Western at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at York High, 4:15 p.m.
Penn Manor at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
Conestoga Valley vs. Red Lion (PeoplesBank Park), 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
York High at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
Harrisburg at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Bishop McDevitt, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Chambersburg at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Dover, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Gettysburg at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
York Catholic at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE
York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
