Wednesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Wednesday, May 11. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Bermudian Springs at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at York Catholic, 4:30 p.m. (DH)

York High at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at West York, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Bermudian Springs at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

York High at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at West York, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

York-Adams Playoff Semifinals

Susquehannock vs. New Oxford at Central York, 7 p.m.

Central York vs. Red Lion at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

York-Adams Playoff Semifinals

York Catholic vs. Dallastown at Central York, 5:30 p.m.

Susquehannock vs. South Western at Dallastown, 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

District 3 Class 3-A Final

Dallastown vs. Palmyra at Hershey Racquet Club, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Linville Hill Christian at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

