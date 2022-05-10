Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Tuesday, May 10. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Red Lion at Wilson, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Christian School of York at Mount Calvary Christian, 4 p.m.

York High at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Kennard-Dale at Linville Christian, 6 p.m.

Palmyra at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Cedar Crest at West York, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

District 3 Team Tournament

Class 3-A Semifinals

Dallastown vs. Cumberland Valley at Hershey Racquet Club, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

York Catholic at Wyomissing, 4 p.m.

South Western at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Bishop McDevitt at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

