Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Dallastown's Jonathon Arbittier returns the ball to Cumberland Valley's William Ong (not pictured) during singles tennis action at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Tuesday, May 10. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Red Lion at Wilson, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Christian School of York at Mount Calvary Christian, 4 p.m.

York High at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Kennard-Dale at Linville Christian, 6 p.m.

Palmyra at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Cedar Crest at West York, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

District 3 Team Tournament

Class 3-A Semifinals

Dallastown vs. Cumberland Valley at Hershey Racquet Club, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

York Catholic at Wyomissing, 4 p.m.

South Western at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Bishop McDevitt at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

