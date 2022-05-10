Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Tuesday, May 10. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Red Lion at Wilson, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Christian School of York at Mount Calvary Christian, 4 p.m.
York High at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Kennard-Dale at Linville Christian, 6 p.m.
Palmyra at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Cedar Crest at West York, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
District 3 Team Tournament
Class 3-A Semifinals
Dallastown vs. Cumberland Valley at Hershey Racquet Club, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
York Catholic at Wyomissing, 4 p.m.
South Western at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Bishop McDevitt at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE
York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
