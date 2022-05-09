Monday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, May 9. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

High Point at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at York High, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

York High at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Lancaster Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic at Spring Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Linville Hill Christian, 7 p.m.

Northern York at West York, 7 p.m.

Chambersburg at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Wyomissing at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

South Western at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale at Wyomissing, 4 p.m.

Chambersburg at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

York 2, High Point 1, F

