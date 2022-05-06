York-Adams weekend sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates
Following is the weekend schedule of York-Adams sports events. Many events have already been postponed. Check back for updates.
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. MONDAY, MAY 16.
Kennard-Dale at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 17.
West York at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m. CANCELED.
York High at Middletown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 17.
Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Central York at Chambersburg, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. MONDAY, MAY 16.
Big Spring at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, MAY 18.
Cedar Cliff at West York, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 17.
York High at Dover, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
South Western at Century, 4:30 p.m. CANCELED.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Penn Manor at Central York, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Dover, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Battle of the Bridge at Eastern York, 5 p.m. CANCELED.
South Western at Altoona Invitational, 1 p.m.
Red Lion, York High at West Chester Invitational, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford at Susquehannock, 6 p.m. PPD. 7 P.M. MONDAY, MAY 9.
York Catholic at Wyomissing, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MAC Tournament
Stevenson vs. York at Alvernia, 1 p.m. PPD. TBA.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m. PPD. 1 P.M. SUNDAY, MAY 8. (DH)
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
New Oxford at West York, 3 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 12.
Trinity at Bermudian Springs, 2 p.m.
York Catholic at Biglerville, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Gettysburg at Berks Catholic, 10 a.m.
Central York at Hempfield, 2:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Red Lion at Carlisle Invitational.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
York Catholic at York High, 10 a.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. FRIDAY, MAY 13.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
MAC Semifinal Series
Alvernia at York, noon.
Alvernia at York, 3 p.m. (if necessary).
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
MAC Championship
Stevenson at York, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
MAC Championship
Stevenson at York, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
MAC Championship
York at Lebanon Valley, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MAC Tournament
TBA at Alvernia.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
