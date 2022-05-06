York-Adams weekend sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the weekend schedule of York-Adams sports events. Many events have already been postponed. Check back for updates.

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Bermudian Springs at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. MONDAY, MAY 16.

Kennard-Dale at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 17.

West York at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m. CANCELED.

York High at Middletown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 17.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Central York at Chambersburg, 4:15 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Bermudian Springs at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. MONDAY, MAY 16.

Big Spring at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, MAY 18.

Cedar Cliff at West York, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 17.

York High at Dover, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

South Western at Century, 4:30 p.m. CANCELED.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Penn Manor at Central York, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Dover, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Battle of the Bridge at Eastern York, 5 p.m. CANCELED.

South Western at Altoona Invitational, 1 p.m.

Red Lion, York High at West Chester Invitational, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 6 p.m. PPD. 7 P.M. MONDAY, MAY 9.

York Catholic at Wyomissing, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

MAC Tournament

Stevenson vs. York at Alvernia, 1 p.m. PPD. TBA.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m. PPD. 1 P.M. SUNDAY, MAY 8. (DH)

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

New Oxford at West York, 3 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 12.

Trinity at Bermudian Springs, 2 p.m.

York Catholic at Biglerville, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Gettysburg at Berks Catholic, 10 a.m.

Central York at Hempfield, 2:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Red Lion at Carlisle Invitational.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

York Catholic at York High, 10 a.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. FRIDAY, MAY 13.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

MAC Semifinal Series

Alvernia at York, noon.

Alvernia at York, 3 p.m. (if necessary).

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

MAC Championship

Stevenson at York, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

MAC Championship

Stevenson at York, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

MAC Championship

York at Lebanon Valley, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

MAC Tournament

TBA at Alvernia.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.