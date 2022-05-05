Thursday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Thursday, May 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Fairfield at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

Dover at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Lancaster Mennonite, 4:15 p.m.

Middletown at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

York High at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Lancaster Mennonite, 4:15 p.m.

Carlisle at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Garden Spot, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

West York at Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.

Dover at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Dallastown at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Central York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

York Suburban at Central York, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Dover, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

South Western at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

Carlisle at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

District 3 Team Tournament

Class 3-A Quarterfinals

At Hershey Racquet Club

South Western vs. Dallastown, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Dover at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Dover at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

MAC Commonwealth Semifinals

Alvernia at York, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

MAC Commonwealth Tournament

York vs. Lebanon Valley at Alvernia, noon.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

MAC Commonwealth Semifinals

Widener at York, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

MAC Championships at Desales, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

Gastonia at York, 11 a.m.

