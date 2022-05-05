Thursday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Thursday, May 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Fairfield at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
Dover at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Lancaster Mennonite, 4:15 p.m.
Middletown at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
York High at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Lancaster Mennonite, 4:15 p.m.
Carlisle at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Garden Spot, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Kennard-Dale at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
West York at Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.
Dover at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Dallastown at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Central York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
York Suburban at Central York, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Dover, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
South Western at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
York Suburban at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.
Carlisle at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
District 3 Team Tournament
Class 3-A Quarterfinals
At Hershey Racquet Club
South Western vs. Dallastown, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Dover at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Dover at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
MAC Commonwealth Semifinals
Alvernia at York, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MAC Commonwealth Tournament
York vs. Lebanon Valley at Alvernia, noon.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
MAC Commonwealth Semifinals
Widener at York, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
MAC Championships at Desales, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE
Gastonia at York, 11 a.m.
