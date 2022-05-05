SPORTS

Thursday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Dallastown's Hayden Koons returns the ball to Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger (not pictured) during singles tennis action at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Thursday, May 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Fairfield at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

Dover at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Lancaster Mennonite, 4:15 p.m.

Middletown at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

York High at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Lancaster Mennonite, 4:15 p.m.

Carlisle at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Garden Spot, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

West York at Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.

Dover at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Dallastown at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Central York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

York Suburban at Central York, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Dover, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

South Western at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

Carlisle at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

District 3 Team Tournament

Class 3-A Quarterfinals

At Hershey Racquet Club

South Western vs. Dallastown, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Dover at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Dover at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

MAC Commonwealth Semifinals

Alvernia at York, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

MAC Commonwealth Tournament

York vs. Lebanon Valley at Alvernia, noon.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

MAC Commonwealth Semifinals

Widener at York, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

MAC Championships at Desales, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

Gastonia at York, 11 a.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. 