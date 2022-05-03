York Revolution fans excited to enjoy a real home opener for first time since 2019

DANTE GREEN

717-505-5418/@TaySean14

"Honey, I'm home!"

That’s what the York Revolution players could've shouted when they exited the tunnel and saw a nearly packed house of fans at PeoplesBank Park on Tuesday night.

It was the Revs' first Atlantic League home game of the season and their first home opener in front of a crowd unrestricted by COVID-19 requirements since 2019.

They faced off against the Gastonia Honey Hunters, but the final result (a 3-1 York loss) wasn't the big story of the night.

It was more about finally enjoying a real home opener for the first time since 2019.

The Revs received a warm welcome in front of appreciative fans, which was much needed for a team that struggled during a season-opening nine-game road swing, going 2-7.

The home crowd was amped from the start and ready to cheer on the only pro team in the city during its 15th season. It was a special event, that included the unveiling of many new players and a renovated ballpark.

Many happy fans: Many fans were just happy to be back after the pandemic limited their chances to see the team last season and after the 2020 campaign was canceled entirely.

“One season got canceled and then the other was reduced. It just wasn’t the same as it was before. This is York baseball,” said Rick Meckley, a York resident.

Other fans said it was their first game in nearly two years and that COVID had played a role in keeping them home.

“After two years of no baseball, I'm just glad to be back. Coming out here is very fan friendly. There are no bad seats and it’s easy to get around, Great stadium and fan oriented. It’s special to be back here," said Hank Steinhilber, a West York resident.

That was a sentiment that was expressed by others.

"It's a game that deserves to be appreciated by fans. It's good to be back after what feels like such a long absence," said Hanna Galmore, a York resident.

Perfect day for baseball: The weather was a cool 71 degrees with the sun shining at game time and there was plenty to do. It was a perfect day for baseball.

The team handed out pieces of original Arch Nemesis, the towering left-field wall that owns the title as the tallest in all of pro baseball. The Arch Nemesis was rebuilt in the offseason.

Revolution manager Mark Mason also had his signature long silver hair cut before the game as a fundraiser in the fight against diabetes.

The ballpark has gone through several other renovations and restorations, including the 16 gold glove plaques that line Brooks Robinson Plaza, which honors the legacy of a Hall of Fame player who helped bring baseball to York 15 years ago.

More ahead: Doug Eppler, the Revolution director of marketing and communications, said there are more planned promotions and exciting opportunities that should keep fans intrigued all year long.

“We have a robust schedule of promotional themes. (Wednesday) night for example is Star Wars night, we have great entertainment for every home game this season. We have special performances and guest appearances. We have some wild and wacky acts, and of course, we have the great baseball and baseball players of this team,” he said.

Eppler is excited to finally be playing at home.

“Opening day is always a special occasion, and we are thrilled to what seems normal,” he said. "Great weather and fans are excited. Everyone is excited to get back to York baseball.”

