Wednesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for Wednesday, April 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at West York, 4:15 p.m.
York High at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at York High, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Central Dauphin at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TENNIS
Littlestown at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Susquehanna at York College, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Stevenson at York College (DH), 3 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
Stevenson at York College, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
York College at Stevenson, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
Messiah at York, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE
Lexington 13, York 12, F
