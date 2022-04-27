Wednesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for Wednesday, April 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at West York, 4:15 p.m.

York High at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at York High, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Central Dauphin at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TENNIS

Littlestown at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Susquehanna at York College, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Stevenson at York College (DH), 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

Stevenson at York College, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

York College at Stevenson, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

Messiah at York, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

Lexington 13, York 12, F

