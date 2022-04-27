Flurry of holes-in-one recorded at area golf courses over past week

STEVE HEISER

Aces have been wild on regional golf courses recently.

Grandview Golf Course near Dover led the way.

On Friday, Steph Ludwig recorded her second hole-in-one in 10 days at Grandview by holing out on the par-3 13th hole. Playing with Ludwig was Natalie Fuhrman and Pat Kurz. Her previous hole-in-one came on the 155-yard 18th hole at Grandview.

On Saturday, Changryol "Chong" Choi aced the 127-yard 10th hole at Grandview using his 8-iron. Choi's previous hole in one was in Korea. Playing alongside Choi were Sangwoo Lee and Soohong Um. Also witnessing the feat was Grandview’s Brian Shiley.

Troy Lokhaiser, a retired Pennsylvania state trooper, recorded his first hole in one on Friday on the 127-yard 13th hole at Grandview using his gap wedge. His playing partners were Steve Emig, Tony Controneo and Jack Shirey. Just last summer, Shirey and Emig each aced a hole in the same round, with Lokhaiser as the witness.

A York resident had an ace at Piney Apple near Biglerville on Sunday. Dean Scott had a hole-in-one on the 104-yard 13th hole with his 9-iron. It was witnessed by Mike Laver and Ben Deitz.

That same day, Laura Smith aced the 109-yard 14th hole at Briarwood using a pitching wedge. It was witnessed by Ted Smith and Jeff Smith.

Mike Adams also aced the 14th hole at Briarwood on Tuesday, this time from 143 yards with an 8-iron. It was witnessed by Seth Warner, Scott Becker and Dave Gheyl.

