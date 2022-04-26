SPORTS

Tuesday's York-Adams prep and college sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Central York's Macon Myers controls the ball during boys' lacrosse action at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Friday, March 25, 2022. Central York would win the game 11-5. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, April 26. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m. 

York Tech at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

West York at Dover, 3:45 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

Spring Grove at York High, 4 p.m.    

Red Lion at Dallastown, 6 p.m.    

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m. 

York Tech at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

West York at Dover, 3:45 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

Spring Grove at York High, 4 p.m.    

Red Lion at Dallastown, 6 p.m.    

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Delone Catholic at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

West York at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m. 

Dover at Red Lion, 7 p.m.  

Susquehannock at Central York, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 8 p.m.   

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

York Catholic at West York, 4:30 p.m. 

Central York at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Red Lion at Dover, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.     

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Dallastown at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at West York, 7 p.m. 

Red Lion at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.    

Central York at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m. 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Biglerville at York Tech, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

York High at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.   

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Kennard-Dale at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, MAY 5.

York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Christian School of York at Lancaster County Christian, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Littlestown at Hanover, 3:30 p.m. 

Dallastown vs. Hershey at Hershey Racquet Club, 3 p.m. 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Hood College at York, 3:30 p.m. 

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

York at Lexington, 6:30 p.m. 

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. 