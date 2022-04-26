Tuesday's York-Adams prep and college sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, April 26. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.
York Tech at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.
Central York at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.
West York at Dover, 3:45 p.m.
Eastern York at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.
Spring Grove at York High, 4 p.m.
Red Lion at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.
York Tech at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.
Central York at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.
West York at Dover, 3:45 p.m.
Eastern York at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.
Spring Grove at York High, 4 p.m.
Red Lion at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Delone Catholic at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
West York at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Dover at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Central York, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
York Catholic at West York, 4:30 p.m.
Central York at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Red Lion at Dover, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Dallastown at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at West York, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.
Central York at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Biglerville at York Tech, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
York High at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Kennard-Dale at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, MAY 5.
York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Christian School of York at Lancaster County Christian, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Littlestown at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.
Dallastown vs. Hershey at Hershey Racquet Club, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood College at York, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE
York at Lexington, 6:30 p.m.
