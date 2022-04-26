Tuesday's York-Adams prep and college sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, April 26. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

York Tech at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

West York at Dover, 3:45 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

Spring Grove at York High, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

York Tech at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

West York at Dover, 3:45 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

Spring Grove at York High, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Delone Catholic at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

West York at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Central York, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

York Catholic at West York, 4:30 p.m.

Central York at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Red Lion at Dover, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Dallastown at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at West York, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

Central York at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Biglerville at York Tech, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

York High at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Kennard-Dale at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, MAY 5.

York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Christian School of York at Lancaster County Christian, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Littlestown at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.

Dallastown vs. Hershey at Hershey Racquet Club, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Hood College at York, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

York at Lexington, 6:30 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.