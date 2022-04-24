On 'amazing and emotional night,' bowler rolls 28 straight strikes at Hanover Bowling Centre

BARRY SPARKS

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Wendell Yingling Jr. recently parlayed a streak of 28 consecutive strikes into an 858 series — the season-high score at Hanover Bowling Centre.

After opening with a 258, the big right-hander reeled off back-to-back 300 games. The perfect games were the 10th and the 11th of his career.

"It was an amazing and emotional night," he said. "I had never done anything like that. I wish my wife, parents or sister had been there, but I texted them as soon as I finished."

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

As his strike streak stretched deep into the third game, Yingling, who averaged 231 last season, couldn't believe the pins kept falling.

"I kept telling myself to stay calm, not get excited and keep focused," he said. "Truthfully, I didn't think the strike streak would continue. But, I was getting a lot of pin action and I was solid in the pocket."

The New Oxford resident had mixed feelings when he finished his memorable night. Part of him was glad the pressure was off, and another part of him wanted to bowl another game to see how long the strike streak would continue.

More:York County bowler sets Suburban Bowlerama house record, nearly rolls 900 series

More:In Central York's first year as PIAA squad, Panthers capture state bowling championship

More:York County bowler has 'dream come true' by winning PBA East Region championship

More:Mike Spangler enjoys dominant triumph at BowlerMaxx York County Match Play Championship

"An opportunity like that doesn't come along very often," he said. "It would have been interesting to see how long I could have kept striking. I felt very comfortable and confident."

Yingling, 34, has a list of bowling goals, which include winning a state title and advancing to the Top 16 in the BowlerMaxx York County Match Play Championship.

He knows, however, he needs to keep improving his game in order to accomplish his goals.

Competing in a sports challenge league this summer at Colony Park North Lanes is one way he plans on improving. The league features demanding oil patterns, which require more accuracy and finesse.

"The league will help me to better read how my ball reacts on the lanes. That will help me make adjustments earlier. It's the next step I need to take," he said.

And, one step closer to achieving his goals.

Reach Barry Sparks at sports@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.