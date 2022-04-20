York County bowler has 'dream come true' by winning PBA East Region championship

BARRY SPARKS

Winning a Professional Bowlers Association East Region title has been a longtime goal for Cody Shoemaker, a 28-year-old right-hander from Hanover.

Shoemaker crossed that goal off his check list on Sunday, April 17, when he won the PBA Bowlers Discount Pro Shop Open at AMF Towson Lanes in Towson, Maryland.

He defeated John Furey of Howell, New Jersey, 195-179, in the championship match, earning $3,000 for the victory.

"It's a dream come true," said Shoemaker, who was named PBA East Region Rookie of the Year in 2016. "It doesn't feel like it's real."

Nervous entering the championship match, Shoemaker reminded himself to "give it a chance," his motto of the past several months. Although the match stayed close, the York County bowler easily wrapped up the win with a spare in the 10th frame.

After qualifying eighth in a field of 112 bowlers, representing 10 states, Shoemaker advanced to the semifinals by defeating Zach Gentile of Modena, New York, and Michael Zanghi of Dover, Delaware, in the best-of-three matches. He rallied to down Tim Foy of Seaford, Delaware, 208-205, in the semifinal match.

"My confidence is at an all-time high," Shoemaker said. "Finishing 25th in the USBC Masters in Las Vegas in March and defeating eight-time PBA champ Kyle Troup was a huge boost. And, a PBA East Region title on top of it, really pumped up my confidence."

Only a handful of York County bowlers have won a PBA East Region title. They include Adam Baer, Terry Miller, Greg Bruff and Jimmy Plessinger. Dave Zelger and Brent Hunter have won PBA East Region senior titles.

Shoemaker cited a combination of factors for his improvement on the lanes. He has lost 25 pounds the past five months, received equipment support from Brunswick and worked regularly with former PBA Tour bowler Ritchie Wolfe.

"Ritchie has pushed me hard," Shoemaker said. "He has helped me to tremendously improve my mental game and my technique. He believes I can compete at the PBA level."

Shoemaker also credits his fiancee, Kate, for her support and his late grandfather, Earl, for his encouragement.

The Hanoverian plans to compete in the remainder of the PBA East Region 2022 schedule. And, he has his sights on entering more PBA national tournaments next year.

Shoemaker has crossed one goal off his check list, but there are plenty more remaining.

