Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Wednesday, April 20. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Delone Catholic at Dover, 3:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 4 p.m.

Susquehannock at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Central York at York High, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Millersburg at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

West York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Millersburg at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

York High at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Linville Hill Christian at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

York Suburban at Dayspring Christian, 4 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Spring Grove at Central York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

York at Messiah, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

Messiah at York, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

York at Hood (DH), 3 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

York at Stevenson, 3:30 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.