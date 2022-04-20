Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Wednesday, April 20. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Delone Catholic at Dover, 3:30 p.m.
York Catholic at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York, 4 p.m.
Susquehannock at Littlestown, 4 p.m.
New Oxford at South Western, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Central York at York High, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Millersburg at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
West York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Millersburg at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
York High at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Linville Hill Christian at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
York Suburban at Dayspring Christian, 4 p.m.
Cedar Crest at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Spring Grove at Central York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Northeastern at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Northeastern at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
York at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
York at Messiah, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
Messiah at York, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
York at Hood (DH), 3 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
York at Stevenson, 3:30 p.m.
