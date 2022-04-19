SPORTS

Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Dallastown's Caleb Fox controls the ball during boys' lacrosse action against Central York at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Friday, March 25, 2022. Central York would win the game 11-5. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, April 19. Some events have been postponed. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Susquehannock 11, Eastern York 0, F

Red Lion 7, South Western 4, F

Spring Grove 12, West York 4, F

Hanover 6, York Tech 3, F

Dover 6, York Suburban 4, F

Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

New Oxford at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

Central York at York High, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

Kennard-Dale at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 26.

Biglerville at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Christian School of York at Conestoga Christian, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Northeastern 8, Dallastown 2, F

Central York 12, New Oxford 1, F

Red Lion 7, Spring Grove 5, F

Eastern York 9, Gettysburg 0, F

Bermudian Springs 22, Kennard-Dale 20, F

West York at South Western, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

Biglerville at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

Susquehannock at Solanco, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 21.

York Tech at Hanover, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA

Dover at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Littlestown at York High, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Susquehannock 16, West York 2, F

Central York at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Dallastown 11, Red Lion 10, F

New Oxford 18, Central Dauphin 11, F

York Suburban at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Spring Grove at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

South Western at Central York, 7 p.m.

Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

West York 5, Dover 0, F

Bermudian Springs 4, Littlestown 1, F

Dallastown at Central York, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Susquehannock at Hanover, 4 p.m.

South Western at York Country Day (York Suburban Middle School), 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove at Dover, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.

York Suburban at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York at Messiah, 3:30 p.m. PPD. 3:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

York at Stevenson, 3:30 p.m.

