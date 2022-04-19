Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, April 19. Some events have been postponed. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Susquehannock 11, Eastern York 0, F

Red Lion 7, South Western 4, F

Spring Grove 12, West York 4, F

Hanover 6, York Tech 3, F

Dover 6, York Suburban 4, F

Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

New Oxford at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

Central York at York High, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

Kennard-Dale at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 26.

Biglerville at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Christian School of York at Conestoga Christian, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Northeastern 8, Dallastown 2, F

Central York 12, New Oxford 1, F

Red Lion 7, Spring Grove 5, F

Eastern York 9, Gettysburg 0, F

Bermudian Springs 22, Kennard-Dale 20, F

West York at South Western, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

Biglerville at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

Susquehannock at Solanco, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 21.

York Tech at Hanover, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA

Dover at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Littlestown at York High, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Susquehannock 16, West York 2, F

Central York at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Dallastown 11, Red Lion 10, F

New Oxford 18, Central Dauphin 11, F

York Suburban at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Spring Grove at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

South Western at Central York, 7 p.m.

Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

West York 5, Dover 0, F

Bermudian Springs 4, Littlestown 1, F

Dallastown at Central York, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Susquehannock at Hanover, 4 p.m.

South Western at York Country Day (York Suburban Middle School), 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove at Dover, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.

York Suburban at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York at Messiah, 3:30 p.m. PPD. 3:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

York at Stevenson, 3:30 p.m.

