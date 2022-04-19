Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, April 19. Some events have been postponed. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Susquehannock 11, Eastern York 0, F
Red Lion 7, South Western 4, F
Spring Grove 12, West York 4, F
Hanover 6, York Tech 3, F
Dover 6, York Suburban 4, F
Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.
New Oxford at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.
Central York at York High, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.
Kennard-Dale at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 26.
Biglerville at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Christian School of York at Conestoga Christian, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Northeastern 8, Dallastown 2, F
Central York 12, New Oxford 1, F
Red Lion 7, Spring Grove 5, F
Eastern York 9, Gettysburg 0, F
Bermudian Springs 22, Kennard-Dale 20, F
West York at South Western, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.
Biglerville at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.
Susquehannock at Solanco, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 21.
York Tech at Hanover, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA
Dover at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Littlestown at York High, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Susquehannock 16, West York 2, F
Central York at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Dallastown 11, Red Lion 10, F
New Oxford 18, Central Dauphin 11, F
York Suburban at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Spring Grove at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
South Western at Central York, 7 p.m.
Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
West York 5, Dover 0, F
Bermudian Springs 4, Littlestown 1, F
Dallastown at Central York, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at York Suburban, 4 p.m.
Spring Grove at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Susquehannock at Hanover, 4 p.m.
South Western at York Country Day (York Suburban Middle School), 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Spring Grove at Dover, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
West York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.
York Suburban at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
York at Messiah, 3:30 p.m. PPD. 3:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS
York at Stevenson, 3:30 p.m.
