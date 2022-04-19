An 11-year-old York County boy using martial arts to fight cancer

DANTE GREEN

Grayden McKee is an 11-year-old boy from York County.

He is using his participation in Brazilian jiu jitsu to raise money to fight cancer.

McKee has already raised more than $1,500 and hopes to raise $2,000.

On a planet with nearly 8 billion peopele, only 2 million are practicing Brazilian jiu jitsu.

The average person practicing the sport is a 30-year-old blue belt.

It isn’t the most popular form of fighting, mostly because it teaches more about defending oneself than hurting others.

While mostly older men practice the sport, one York County youngster is not only excelling at BJJ, but he is also using it to promote a positive cause.

Grayden McKee, 11, is using BJJ to raise money for the Tap Cancer Out organization.

Tap Cancer Out is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and funds for cancer-fighting research societies on behalf of the martial arts community. They use tournaments and other events to raise money that is directly donated to the funding of further cancer research. Grayden is raising money through his participation in the Tap Cancer Out BJJ Open in Baltimore on Saturday, May 14.

McKee has been studying jiu jitsu since he was 5 and is currently at his sixth belt in the sport. He was introduced to the sport by his father, Brian McKee, who has been practicing jiu jitsu for the last 12 years. It has become more than just a way to pass the time for the young York resident.

Now Grayden is using the sport for a good cause.

“I wanted to get involved. I wanted to do more than just fight. It was exciting to know I could use jiu jitsu to raise money for this cause,” Grayden said.

His father has been surprised by how quickly people have responded to his family's efforts.

“I didn’t think there would be so many that would share on Facebook that I was doing that. I didn't think people be willing to donate so much money,” Brian said.

Surpassing his goal: Grayden has already reached his goal of raising $1,000 and has done so in only two weeks. He has currently raised more $1,500 and now has a new goal of $2,000. He is currently the second-highest earner for Tap Cancer Out and will continue campaigning to raise more money until his tournament.

For Grayden, jiu jitsu was a chance to try out something that excited him. His father asked him what he wanted to do and he decided to try out jiu jitsu.

“I love competing and it’s amazing to do it. It teaches you really good self-defense. It teaches things other than punching and kicking," Grayden said. "You do things that teach you ways to make people tap out.”

The Baltimore event will be his 10th tournament and it’s his first chance to raise money for a cause he believes in. The sport takes a minimum of 10 years and you have to be 18 years old to earn a black belt in the fighting style. The McKees trained through York Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, which is located in downtown York.

There are many different things to learn, including grappling and how to take down opponents. Most of the tournaments are won when opponents admit defeat.

A happy and proud father: Brian is happy that his son has chosen to represent such a worthy cause. It was his son's idea, and he has been surprised at the amount of money he has collected in such a short time span.

“I'm extremely proud he wanted to do this, and I’m amazed at the interest people have shown in this cause,” Brian said.

Grayden hopes to tell people that he is not only fighting for them, but he wants them to keep fighting for themselves.

Most of the donations come from a Facebook page that the family set up. Grayden has received donations from others in the jiu jitsu community and from family members, as well as those in the York community who have taken notice. Brian hopes his son can inspire other kids to use their passions to positively impact the lives of others.

“This is a chance to raise money for something we believe in. To use what we have learned to help others in the community,” Brian said.

Not a one-time thing: Tap Cancer Out has raised $3 million. The organization hopes to continue to use its tournaments to support the cause.

“I would like to do this more in the future. I would like to do this for many other causes as well. This isn’t just a one-time thing,” Grayden said.

— Reach Dante Green at dgreen@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @TaySean14.