Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Thursday, April 14. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Mt. Calvary at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

Manheim Township at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Solanco, 4:15 p.m.

Middletown at York High, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Dallastown at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Solanco, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Muhlenberg at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Bermudian Springs at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.

Dover at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

Red Land at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

West York at Eastern York, 3:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.

Dover at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

Fairfield at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

New Oxford at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.

Northeastern at York High, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

West York at Eastern York, 3:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.

Dover at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

Fairfield at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

New Oxford at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.

Northeastern at York High, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at West York, 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

South Western at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Central York at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

York Catholic at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Dover, 7 p.m.

West York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Dover at West York, 7 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.