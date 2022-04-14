Former York-Adams boys' basketball player gets scholarship offers from Big Ten programs

DANTE GREEN

Thomas Haugh played basketball for New Oxford High through his sophomore season.

Haugh then made the decision to transfer to the Perkiomen School.

Haugh has recently received scholarship offers from two Big Ten schools: Maryland and Northwestern.

For many, basketball is life.

If you love the game, it can consume your life and it can determine the outcome of your life.

That's the case for many players who decide to take their games beyond high school.

A good high school career can lead to offers that can pay for a college education.

Thomas Haugh, a 6-foot, 10-inch senior, has plenty of suitors willing to pay for his scholarship to compete at the next level. His offer total now stands at 10, including his two most recent ones from a power conference. He had just one when he left his previous high school — New Oxford in the York-Adams League.

After his sophomore season, Haugh decided to transfer to the Perkiomen School, a preparatory boarding school in Pennsburg, Montgomery County. Haugh's plan was to build up his game and his name in the hopes of attracting attention from some bigger programs.

It seems to have worked.

His most recent offers came from two Big Ten universities — Maryland and Northwestern. Maryland is coming off a 15-17 season and has a new head coach in Kevin Willard. Northwestern was 15-16 this past season under Duke graduate Chris Collins, who has been the Wildcats' head coach since 2013.

Haugh has found it easier to focus on basketball at prep school, compared to his days at New Oxford. It’s a decision that he does not regret.

“One of the best decisions I’ve made," Haugh said. "...The coaches have worked with me every day to get better. I’m in the gym every morning and on a new diet.”

Since joining Perkiomen, Haugh has added weight and grown two inches. He's aiming to be 232 pounds by the end of the summer. A new diet that his coaches have put him on since attending the school has helped him add to his frame.

In the York-Adams League he averaged 7.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game for the Colonials. At the time, he had just one D-I offer, from Mount St. Mary's in Emmitsburg, Maryland. He has upped those averages to 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Perkiomen.

Haugh’s AAU team We/R1 has featured some standout players. Haugh believes the higher level of competition, both at his prep school and in club ball, has helped him improve his game.

“We played the No. 1 player in the nation at one point (Amari Bailey). We have played some good teams," he said. "When you play competition like that, it helps you get ready for the next level."

He plans to reclassify but wants to commit before the fall: Haugh plans to reclassify and graduate in 2023, giving his body even more time to mature, but he wants to make his college decision before the school year starts in the fall.

“I want to be committed before the summer ends," Haugh said. "We want to go into the school year knowing where I’m going to college. That way I can avoid the stress and get it out of the way.”

Haugh plans on playing the stretch four position at the next level. He also plans on getting better.

“I want to add more to my game. I want to always be better," he said. "My coaches are always there for me and they’ve been a big help. I’m going to continue to grind so I'm ready for whatever is next.”

