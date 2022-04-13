Star gymnast Trinity Thomas still 'feels the love' in York County

DANTE GREEN

Trinity Thomas will compete in the NCAA Gymnastics Championships this week in Texas.

The former West York High athlete competes for the Florida Gators.

Thomas is considered one of the favorites for the all-around crown.

It will be the last time Thomas competes in her college career.

Former West York athlete Trinity Thomas has become one of the best college gymnasts in the nation but she still feels a strong connection to York County.

“I can feel the love from here," she said, in an interview with The York Dispatch.

The 21-year-old earned a multitude of honors since enrolling at the University of Florida, such as numerous NCAA All-America awards as well as nominations from College Gym News for Gymnast of the Year. All the while, she said, she routinely receives encouraging messages from her parents, family and teachers back home.

"So many people will reach out and tell me how proud of me they are," she said. "Feeling that support from home really helps to keep pushing and continues to motivate me.”

And Thomas faced her share of adversity adversity, including performing in front of crowd-less arenas during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Last year, Thomas also sprained both of her ankles, which stopped her from fully competing in the NCAA postseason.

The year before, she was denied an opportunity to compete in the NCAA Championships because of the pandemic, when the NCAA opted to cancel the rest of the season.

Now, Thomas is excited to be performing in front of fans again and is ready for the 2022 NCAA Championships, which take place Thursday and Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. Thomas will compete as both an individual and as a member of the Gators team. Eight teams in total advanced to the national meet. The Gators are looking for their first team title since 2015, when they won the third of three consecutive championships. They finished fourth a season

Team semifinal and individual competition will be conducted in two sessions at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to the championship final competition at 1 p.m. Saturday. Both semifinals will be broadcast live on ESPN2, and championship final competition will be broadcast live on ABC.

“This team has set itself up really well and rested and paced ourselves well,” Thomas said. “We are going to focus on the details and do our best to vie for a national championship.”

Aiming for elusive national titles: This season is a last chance for Thomas to finally win an individual NCAA title and for Florida to win an NCAA team title.

The Gators are ranked No. 2 in the nation behind Oklahoma and have a real shot at coming out on top. Thomas feels there is unfinished business from last season. She has never claimed an NCAA title in either the team or individual competition.

“I really wanted to come out and prove to myself that I could come back stronger than last season," she said. "Last year was a bummer and I wanted to show myself I was capable of more. I’m honestly really proud of myself.”

Exceptional season: Thomas' performances this season have been exceptional.

She recently tied her own school-record all-around score of 39.90, including four perfect 10.0 scores in individual competitions, at the NCAA Auburn Regional. Her performances helped the Gators win the regional competition with a team-record total of 198.775, which is the third highest in NCAA history.

Thomas’ 39.90 all-around score equaled her school-record set in 2021 at LSU. It ties for fifth in NCAA history and leads the nation in 2022. Thomas’ now has 10 perfect 10.0 performances in 2022, which is double the nation's next highest individual total (five by Auburn's Sunisa Lee, who is the reigning Olympic all-around champion).

At least one expert, College Gym News editor in chief Elizabeth Grimsley, believes Thomas and the Gators will emerge as national champions.

Grimsley told NCAA.com that she is picking the Gators to win the team title and likes Thomas to capture the all-around championship.

"I think Trinity's dominant performance at regionals has really set her ahead of the pack of all the other all-arounders," Grimsley told NCAA.com. "I mean a 39.9 is like a single step on one landing in all four routines. So that's pretty crazy that she can score that high and it's not like it was just a one-off performance either. She consistently scores around that number."

Marked improvement: After her ankle injuries last year, she opted not to try out for the U.S. Olympic team, and instead focus on her senior season at Florida.

She has improved greatly in vault, where she felt the most uncomfortable, and improved her scores from previous years. She has set hefty goals for the NCAA championships.

“As a team, I want to win a national championship," she said. "We are more than capable of it. And for me personally I would love to win a national title. I’ve been striving for it.”

Thomas feels she is in much better health this season compared to last year.

“I’m fairly healthy right now. My ankles are holding up well and we are trying to keep it that way,” she said.

Unsure of future: She's proud of the team and individual titles that she has won in her time at Florida. Thomas is a senior who has just applied for graduate school. She hasn’t thought about what’s next for her in the gymnastics world. She is graduating with a degree in applied physiology and kinesiology.

After her ankle injuries last season, she said she was retiring from elite gymnastics on the international level to focus on her college career. She later opened the door to possibly making a run at the 2024 Olympics.

“I’m still working on what’s next and haven’t thought about the Olympics (in 2024 in Paris) or anything. I’m focused on right now,” she said.

— Reach Dante Green at dgreen@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @taysean14.