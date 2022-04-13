Central York hands Dallatown its first softball loss; other Wednesday prep action

DANTE GREEN

It's nearly impossible to finish a season with a perfect record.

Most every team loses eventually.

Dallastown learned that harsh reality on Wednesday when its unblemished softball season came to an end when Central York used a strong team performance to squeeze out a 2-1 win.

Dallastown came into the game ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 6-A and No. 1 in the District 3 6-A power ratings.

The Panthers made timely plays defensively and mostly kept Dallastown off the base paths. Dallastown's bats were silent for the most part. The Wildcats had only three hits, all of which were singles.

These two teams shared the D-I crown last year at 12-3 and are usually near the top of the division every year. Dallastown now sits at 5-1 overall and in D-I. Central improved to 4-1 overall and in the division.

Panthers’ pitcher Ava Beamesderfer gave her team seven strong innings of one-run ball to get the win. She struck out seven and walked one.

She credited her defense for giving her the confidence to pitch the entire game.

“People are going to get hits off me, but I know my team will back me up," she said. "My defense is amazing. Knowing my team will always back me up is what keeps me going.”

The home team played small ball and used bunts to keep runners moving. Dallastown played the bunts well, but a few timely hits led to runs being scored. One clutch catch from the center fielder in the fifth inning saved multiple runs.

Another strong defensive sequence took place in the bottom of the sixth when Central York loaded the bases with no outs. The Panthers hit one back to the pitcher that turned into an out at home and then a double play at first. Dallastown then escaped the inning without giving up a run.

Panthers head coach Shane Walker believed his team fed off his pitcher.

“Ava pitched an incredible game today,” he said. “We came out and played good team ball. We kept the same attitude.”

Walker has returned as Central’s leader after previously leading the program from 2014-2016.

Gabby Fowler pitched six innings for Dallastown and only gave up two runs on four hits. She struck out six and walked two and kept her team in the game.

Ellie Hsieh had two hits for the Panthers and scored a run.

First-year Dallastown head coach Matthew Dowell was proud of the way his girls fought but wished a few things had broken a little differently for his team.

“Softball is a game of mistakes, and we made a few mistakes," he said. "Could have easily gone the other way. We made a lot of plays but not enough.”

OTHER SOFTBALL

Susquehannock 8, West York 3: At West York, Amaya Wheeler led the Warriors by going 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Also for Susquehannock, Jocelyn Davis went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI, while Jenna Mummert went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. Warriors pitchers Kara Paterniti and Emily Karst combined to strike out six, walk one and allow one earned run.

South Western 21, Dover 8 (5 innings): At Hanover, Ryleigh Sprague led the Mustangs (7-0) by going 4 for 4, including homer and two doubles, with five RBIs and three runs scored. Also for South Western, Riley Crowl went 4 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored, while Kinsley Proepper went 4 for 5 with three runs scored and one RBI. For the Eagles, Rileigh Lunglhofer and Madison Harrington each homered.

Eastern York 15, Kennard-Dale 0 (4 innings): At Fawn Grove, Kendal Hengst led the Golden Knights (4-3) by going 4 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Eastern, Morgan Estes went 2 for 3, including a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs; Tatum Livelsberger went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored; Cassidy Crean went 2 for 3 with two runs scored; Ella Corwell went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored; and Alexis Kirkessner threw all five innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing four singles to pick up the win.

New Oxford 14, Spring Grove 1 (5 innings): At Spring Grove, Olivia Moser led the Colonials (4-2) by going 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for New Oxford, Hannah Becker went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, while Cora Diviney went 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored. For the Rockets, Trista Hershey went 2 for 3 with one RBI, while Eliza Lubbers went 2 for 2.

Delone Catholic 16, York Catholic 0 (4 innings): At York Catholic, Amy Anderson led the Squirettes (5-3) by throwing all four innings, striking out six, walking one and allowing one single to pick up the win. Teammate Kathryn Keller went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Littlestown 4, Bermudian Springs 3: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to pick up the walk-off victory and hand Bermudian (8-1) its first loss. Individually for the Thunderbolts (5-2), Carli Thayer went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored, while Chelsey Stonesifer threw a complete game, striking out six, walking four and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. For the Eagles, Tori Murren started on the mound and threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out 10, walking two and allowing two earned runs, but took the loss. Teammate Maddie Reever went 3 for 4 with one run scored.

Fairfield 8, York Tech 0: At Spry, Ellie Snyder led the Green Knights by throwing a shutout, striking out 11, walking two and allowing two hits to pick up the win. Snyder also went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Kira Weikert went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Spartans, Makenzie Ziekiewicz went 2 for 3.

Biglerville 16, Hanover 0 (3 innings): At Hanover, Olivia Miller led the Canners by going 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Biglerville, Alexis Pickett went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Ava Peterson went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and one RBI and Kierney Weigle went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and one RBI.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Bermudian Springs 4, West York 1: At York Springs, the Eagles (6-3) received straight-set singles victories from Parker Sanders, Lucas Snyder and Eli Snyder to grab the York-Adams Division II victory. For the Bulldogs (5-5), Justin Joseph and Aiden Sherrick combined to win the No. 1 doubles match.

Biglerville 3, York Catholic 2: At Penn State York, the Canners captured both doubles matches to secure the York-Adams Division II victory with Owen Torres and Joshua Gills won the No. 1 match, while Andres Pena and Caleol Palmer won the No. 2 match. For the Irish, Nate Gingerich and Evan Costlow each won a singles match.

Dallastown 5, York Suburban 0: At Suburban, the Wildcats improved to 15-0 overall and 7-0 in York-Adams Division I, clinching at least a share of the division crown.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Exeter 3, Red Lion 2: At Exeter, the Eagles won the nonleague match 24-26, 25-19, 18-25, 25-14, 15-12. Tyler Good led the Lions (4-2) individually with 21 kills and 13 digs. Also for the Lions, Gabe Sedora had 15 kills and 12 digs, Logan Crowe had 49 assists,13 digs and three kills and Joey Kozak had seven kills and four blocks.

York Suburban 3, Manheim Central 1: At Suburban, the Trojans captured the nonleague victory, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15. The Trojans improved to 6-0.

Reach Dante Green at dgreen@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @taysean14. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.