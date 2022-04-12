Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, April 12. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

New Oxford at Eastern York, 3:30 p.m.

York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.

Hanover at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 3:45 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.

Susquehannock at Dover, 3:45 p.m.

Littlestown at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 3:45 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

York High at South Western, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

New Oxford at Eastern York, 3:30 p.m.

York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.

Hanover at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 3:45 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.

Susquehannock at Dover, 3:45 p.m.

Littlestown at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 3:45 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

York High at South Western, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Eastern York at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

West York at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Central York, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Dover at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

South Western at West York, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Red Lion at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Central York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Dover, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban at Dover, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

West York at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Central York at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Hanover at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

Littlestown at York Country Day (York Suburban Middle School), 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Trinity, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

South Western at Donegal, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

High Point Baptist at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

Biglerville at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Penn State Hazleton at Penn State York, 2 p.m.

York at Penn State Harrisburg, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Susquehanna at York (DH), 3 p.m.

