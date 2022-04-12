Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, April 12. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
New Oxford at Eastern York, 3:30 p.m.
York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.
Hanover at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 3:45 p.m.
Dallastown at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.
Susquehannock at Dover, 3:45 p.m.
Littlestown at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York, 3:45 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.
York High at South Western, 3:45 p.m.
Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
New Oxford at Eastern York, 3:30 p.m.
York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.
Hanover at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 3:45 p.m.
Dallastown at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.
Susquehannock at Dover, 3:45 p.m.
Littlestown at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York, 3:45 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.
York High at South Western, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Eastern York at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
West York at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Central York, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Dover at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
South Western at West York, 4:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Red Lion at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Central York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Dover, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
York Suburban at Dover, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
West York at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Central York at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Hanover at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
Littlestown at York Country Day (York Suburban Middle School), 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Trinity, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
South Western at Donegal, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
High Point Baptist at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
Biglerville at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Penn State Hazleton at Penn State York, 2 p.m.
York at Penn State Harrisburg, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Susquehanna at York (DH), 3 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.