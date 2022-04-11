Monday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Monday, April 11. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Central York 6, Red Lion 2, F
Susquehannock 10, Littlestown 0, F
West York 3, Dover 0, F
Spring Grove 2, New Oxford 1, F
South Western 8, Northeastern 1, F
Gettysburg 5, York Suburban 1, F
Dallastown 16, York High 0, F
Bermudian Springs 10, Eastern York 3, F
Fairfield 7, Hanover 0, F
York Tech 11, York Catholic 0, F
Red Land 13, Kennard-Dale 5, F
Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Dallastown 5, New Oxford 1, F
Northeastern 6, Spring Grove 0, F
Fairfield 20, Hanover 0, F
Bermudian Springs 4, Eastern York 2, F
Susquehannock 7, York Suburban 6, F
Gettysburg 5, Littlestown 4, F
Delone Catholic 9, Biglerville 8, F
Central York at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York High, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Dallastown 5, Red Lion 0, F
Hanover 3, Bermudian Springs 2, F
Littlestown 5, Biglerville 0, F
Gettysburg 5, York Catholic 0, F
West York 3, Delone Catholic 2, F
Dover at South Western, 4 p.m.
New Oxford at York Suburban, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
West York 20, Gettysburg 2, F
York Suburban at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Central York at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Northern York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Dayspring Christian at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.
Dover at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford at Northern York, 6 p.m.
West York at Wyomissing, 6 p.m.
Spring Grove at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
Spartan Invitational (York College) at Regents Glen Country Club (Final Day), Noon.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Stevenson at York, 3:30 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.