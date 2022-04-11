Monday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Monday, April 11. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Central York 6, Red Lion 2, F

Susquehannock 10, Littlestown 0, F

West York 3, Dover 0, F

Spring Grove 2, New Oxford 1, F

South Western 8, Northeastern 1, F

Gettysburg 5, York Suburban 1, F

Dallastown 16, York High 0, F

Bermudian Springs 10, Eastern York 3, F

Fairfield 7, Hanover 0, F

York Tech 11, York Catholic 0, F

Red Land 13, Kennard-Dale 5, F

Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Dallastown 5, New Oxford 1, F

Northeastern 6, Spring Grove 0, F

Fairfield 20, Hanover 0, F

Bermudian Springs 4, Eastern York 2, F

Susquehannock 7, York Suburban 6, F

Gettysburg 5, Littlestown 4, F

Delone Catholic 9, Biglerville 8, F

Central York at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York High, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Red Lion 0, F

Hanover 3, Bermudian Springs 2, F

Littlestown 5, Biglerville 0, F

Gettysburg 5, York Catholic 0, F

West York 3, Delone Catholic 2, F

Dover at South Western, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

West York 20, Gettysburg 2, F

York Suburban at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Central York at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Northern York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Dayspring Christian at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

Red Land at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.

Dover at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

New Oxford at Northern York, 6 p.m.

West York at Wyomissing, 6 p.m.

Spring Grove at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

Spartan Invitational (York College) at Regents Glen Country Club (Final Day), Noon.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Stevenson at York, 3:30 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.