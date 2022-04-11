SPORTS

Monday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
West York's Brock Tanner, right, looks to pick off Eastern York's Parker Strayer during baseball action at Eastern York High School in Lower Windsor Township, Friday, April 8, 2022. West York would win the game 12-1. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Monday, April 11. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Central York 6, Red Lion 2, F

Susquehannock 10, Littlestown 0, F

West York 3, Dover 0, F

Spring Grove 2, New Oxford 1, F

South Western 8, Northeastern 1, F

Gettysburg 5, York Suburban 1, F

Dallastown 16, York High 0, F

Bermudian Springs 10, Eastern York 3, F

Fairfield 7, Hanover 0, F

York Tech 11, York Catholic 0, F

Red Land 13, Kennard-Dale 5, F

Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Dallastown 5, New Oxford 1, F

Northeastern 6, Spring Grove 0, F

Fairfield 20, Hanover 0, F

Bermudian Springs 4, Eastern York 2, F

Susquehannock 7, York Suburban 6, F

Gettysburg 5, Littlestown 4, F

Delone Catholic 9, Biglerville 8, F

Central York at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York High, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Red Lion 0, F

Hanover 3, Bermudian Springs 2, F

Littlestown 5, Biglerville 0, F

Gettysburg 5, York Catholic 0, F

West York 3, Delone Catholic 2, F

Dover at South Western, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

West York 20, Gettysburg 2, F

York Suburban at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Central York at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Northern York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Dayspring Christian at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

Red Land at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.

Dover at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

New Oxford at Northern York, 6 p.m.

West York at Wyomissing, 6 p.m.

Spring Grove at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

Spartan Invitational (York College) at Regents Glen Country Club (Final Day), Noon.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Stevenson at York, 3:30 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. 