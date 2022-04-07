York High QB Sam Stoner gets his first NCAA Division I offer from his father's alma mater

DANTE GREEN

717-505-5418/@TaySean14

Sam Stoner is a two-year starting quarterback for the York High football team.

Stoner recently received his first NCAA Division I offer from Towson University.

Towson is the alma mater of his father, Russell Stoner, who is the York High head coach.

Never let someone tell you that hard work doesn’t pay off.

Sam Stoner learned that lesson himself after receiving an offer from his father’s alma matter, Towson University.

It’s a school that both of his parents graduated from.

It’s a school where he regularly attended games as a child and watched the team play.

It’s his first offer from an NCAA Division I program.

In short, it’s a special honor for the York High quarterback.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder has enjoyed strong high school success over his two years as the Bearcats starter and will look to play D-I football.

Stoner’s junior year for the Bearcats was impressive. He threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns, completing more than 65% of his passes. He boasted the second-best passer rating in the York-Adams League, behind only Penn State recruit Beau Pribula from Central York.

That followed a sophomore year when he passed for 1,300 yards and 18 TDs.

He’s led York to a pair of seven-win seasons and two District 3 Class 6-A playoff berths.

Academics are also a strong point for Stoner, who boasts a 4.3 grade-point average and is ranked No. 1 in his class.

"Towson comfortable:" It was an exciting offer for Stoner, who remembered all of the times his mom and dad took him to games there.

“I always felt Towson comfortable,” he said. “We went to Towson games as a kid. I remember being there in 2012 when they made their run in the playoffs and I always liked Towson. Both of my parents went there so the offer was really special.”

As most area football fans know, Stoner’s father is Russell Stoner, who is the York High head coach. Russ Stoner was a standout running back for West York before going on to play for Towson.

For Sam Stoner, it was a heartfelt moment when he received the offer.

“I was down there with eight of my teammates and the coach pulled me to the side and offered me a scholarship,” he said. “He asked my teammates if I was a hard worker and they all said ‘yes.’ It was an incredible moment.”

As you would expect, Russ Stoner was happy for his son.

“It’s an exciting time for Sam in his athletic career,” Russ Stoner said. “It’s a fun offer, for me and my wife as alumni. I love (Towson head coach) Rob (Ambrose) and his staff. I love the university. I really have supported and tried to be around as much I can. I have some great friends that I played with and fond memories. Sam has worked hard for that recognition.”

A connection to the school: The Bearcats coach has regularly revisited his alma mater and taken his son along. He brought Sam to the school for seven-on-seven events. The two have a connection to the school that may play a role in Stoner's decision down the road.

Towson is a Football Championship Subdivision program that competes in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Tigers were 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the CAA.

Sam Stoner says he is just starting the process and hasn’t made any decisions about the school he is hoping to attend.

“Waiting for a couple more offers for the season,” he said. “I’ve been getting texts from some other people and hearing from some other schools. I’m just in the beginning stages of the process.”

Reach Dante Green at dgreen@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.