Wednesday's YorkAdams prep and college sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college events for Wednesday, April 6. A large number of events have been postponed. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Central York at South Western, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 8.

Hanover at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 14.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 14.

York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 14.

York Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Spring Grove at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

New Oxford at West York, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Bermudian Springs at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

York High at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Hanover at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 14.

York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 14.

Central York at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 14.

York High at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 3.

York Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Susquehannock at Dover, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

South Western at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Bermudian Springs at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Biglerville at Susquehannock, 4 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Hanover at West York, 4 p.m. PPD. TBA.

New Oxford at Dover, 3:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Eastern York at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

York Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

York at Albright, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

Albright at York, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

Messiah at York, 3:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

