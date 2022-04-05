Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, April 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.
York Tech at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.
York Suburban at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Northeastern at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.
York Tech at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.
York Suburban at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Northeastern at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Spring Grove at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Central York, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Dover, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Mifflin County at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at West York, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
Central York at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.
Dover at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Susquehannock at Dover, 7 p.m.
West York at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.
Northeastern at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Hanover at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.
Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4 p.m.
York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Harrisburg Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Hanover at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
York at Stevenson, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS
Messiah at York, 3:30 p.m.
