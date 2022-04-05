Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, April 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.

York Tech at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

York Suburban at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.

York Tech at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

York Suburban at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Spring Grove at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Central York, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Dover, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Mifflin County at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at West York, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Central York at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.

Dover at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Susquehannock at Dover, 7 p.m.

West York at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.

Northeastern at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Hanover at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Harrisburg Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Hanover at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York at Stevenson, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

Messiah at York, 3:30 p.m.

