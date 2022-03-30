Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Wednesday, March 30. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

West York at York High, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

York High at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

West York at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Northeastern at Dover, 3:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

Central York at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at Lancaster Country Day, 4 p.m.

Hanover at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

York Country Day at Camp Hill, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

West York at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.

Dallastown at York Suburban, 5:30 p.m.,

York Catholic at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Eastern York at West York, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Red Lion at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH BOYS’ SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Hanover at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH GIRLS’ SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Hanover at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

York College at Alvernia, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Alvernia at York College, 6 p.m.

