Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Wednesday, March 30. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
West York at York High, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
York High at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
West York at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Northeastern at Dover, 3:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Central York at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
Dallastown at Lancaster Country Day, 4 p.m.
Hanover at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Littlestown, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at Red Lion, 4 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
York Country Day at Camp Hill, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
West York at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.
Dallastown at York Suburban, 5:30 p.m.,
York Catholic at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Eastern York at West York, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Red Lion at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH BOYS’ SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Hanover at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH GIRLS’ SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Hanover at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
York College at Alvernia, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Alvernia at York College, 6 p.m.
