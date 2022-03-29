Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, March 29. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Hanover at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m. PPD. 3:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30.

Dallastown at York High, 3:45 p.m. PPD. 3:45 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 19.

Delone at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Dover, 3:45 p.m.

Gettysburg at Eastern York, 3:45 p.m.

New Oxford at West York, 3:45 p.m.

South Western at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

Christian School of York at Northern, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Hanover at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m. PPD. 3:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30.

Dallastown at York High, 3:45 p.m. PPD. 3:45 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 19.

Delone at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Dover, 3:45 p.m.

Gettysburg at Eastern York, 3:45 p.m.

New Oxford at West York, 3:45 p.m.

South Western at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

Christian School of York at Northern, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Central York at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

Dover at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

South Western 17, Red Lion 6, F

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Dallastown at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Dover, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Eastern York at Dover, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at West York, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Hanover at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Red Lion at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 5, South Western 0, F

Spring Grove at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Dover at Central York, 4 p.m.

West York at Biglerville, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lebanon Valley at York College, 3:30 p.m.

Penn State York at Gettysburg, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

York College at Arcadia (DH), 5 p.m.

