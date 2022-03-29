Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, March 29. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Hanover at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m. PPD. 3:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30.
Dallastown at York High, 3:45 p.m. PPD. 3:45 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 19.
Delone at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.
Fairfield at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Dover, 3:45 p.m.
Gettysburg at Eastern York, 3:45 p.m.
New Oxford at West York, 3:45 p.m.
South Western at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.
Christian School of York at Northern, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Hanover at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m. PPD. 3:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30.
Dallastown at York High, 3:45 p.m. PPD. 3:45 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 19.
Delone at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.
Fairfield at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Dover, 3:45 p.m.
Gettysburg at Eastern York, 3:45 p.m.
New Oxford at West York, 3:45 p.m.
South Western at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.
Christian School of York at Northern, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Central York at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
Dover at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
South Western 17, Red Lion 6, F
Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Dallastown at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Dover, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Eastern York at Dover, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at West York, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Hanover at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Red Lion at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Dallastown 5, South Western 0, F
Spring Grove at York Suburban, 4 p.m.
Red Lion at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Dover at Central York, 4 p.m.
West York at Biglerville, 4 p.m.
New Oxford at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lebanon Valley at York College, 3:30 p.m.
Penn State York at Gettysburg, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
York College at Arcadia (DH), 5 p.m.
