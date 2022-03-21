Quest continues after attempt at breaking York County team bowling record falls short again

BARRY SPARKS

@ydsports

The quest continues.

For the second time in three months, the YCA team challenged the York County team bowling record, but fell short.

The team of Jerred Poff, Chris Green, Jeremy Complese, Dave Woffington and Paul Wolfram rolled a 3,840 team total at Suburban Bowlerama on Wednesday, March 9. Poff set the pace with an 866 series, while Wolfram contributed a 792. Green tallied a 766 and Complese rolled a 716. Woffington followed with a 700.

Their effort fell shy of the county mark of 3,847 set by the Hanover Bowling Centre team of Adam Baer, Josh Coleman, Adam Mobley, Mike Staub and Dan Noel in 2015.

In early December 2021, the YCA team, with Cody Shoemaker subbing for Paul Wolfram, tallied 3,820, setting the Suburban house record.

"We have a lot of respect for the Hanover team that set the county record," Poff said. "It's an incredible achievement. It's obviously very difficult to surpass."

The YCA team, however, had a chance to set the county record when anchor Paul Wolfram stepped to the line in the 10th frame.

"I needed a strike on the first ball in the 10th," said Wolfram, a southpaw. "I tugged the ball a little to the right and left the 6-pin. It was definitely disappointing and deflating."

Each bowler, however, could think of a frame or two where they could have made a difference.

"There was a little letdown, but we all realized we had bowled great," Complese said. "You can't be mad or upset after such an outstanding team effort."

“There's a little frustration when you come so close," Woffington said. "After all, you don't expect to get a shot at the county record that often."

The YCA team believes it has some unfinished business.

"I'm totally confident that we'll get another shot at the county record," Green said. "We have great team chemistry, we pump each other up and we are all capable of rolling big series.”

Complese said: “If any team can break the county record, it's us.”

While talent is an obvious requirement, Poff thinks it will take more than that to set the county record.

"Having the right chemistry is more important than most people realize," he said. "And, the most important thing is to have fun when you're bowling."

The YCA team won't rest until the quest has been accomplished.

YCA SCORES

Jerred Poff 288-289-289 866

Chris Green 278-269-219 766

Jeremy Complese 223-249-247 716

Dave Woffington 233-233-234 700

Paul Wolfram 278-267-247 792

Total 3840

