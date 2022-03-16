Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, March 16. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
PIAA Class 5-A Quarterfinals
West York vs. Mechanicsburg at Central Dauphin East, 8 p.m.
Gettysburg vs. Chartiers Valley Altoona, 6 p.m.
PIAA Class 4-A Quarterfinals
Delone Catholic vs. Lansdale Catholic at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.
PIAA Class 1-A Quarterfinals
Christian School of York vs. Northumberland Christian at Central Dauphin East, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
New Oxford at Biglerville, 4 p.m.
Cedar Crest at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
Hanover at York Country Day (York Suburban Middle School), 4 p.m.
West York at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Penn State Beaver at Penn State York (DH) (Shryock Field), 2 p.m.
Elizabethtown College at York College, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Gettysburg at York College, 4 p.m.
