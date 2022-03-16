Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, March 16. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 5-A Quarterfinals

West York vs. Mechanicsburg at Central Dauphin East, 8 p.m.

Gettysburg vs. Chartiers Valley Altoona, 6 p.m.

PIAA Class 4-A Quarterfinals

Delone Catholic vs. Lansdale Catholic at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 1-A Quarterfinals

Christian School of York vs. Northumberland Christian at Central Dauphin East, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

New Oxford at Biglerville, 4 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Hanover at York Country Day (York Suburban Middle School), 4 p.m.

West York at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Penn State Beaver at Penn State York (DH) (Shryock Field), 2 p.m.

Elizabethtown College at York College, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Gettysburg at York College, 4 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.