Standout amateur golfer Wayne Jacobs selected for York Area Sports Hall of Fame

The York Area Sports Hall of Fame will add one new member this year.

Wayne Jacobs, who has compiled a standout record as an amateur golfer in York County, has been selected.

Jacobs’ golf career got off to a promising start when he registered his first hole-in-one at age 11 at Grandview Golf Course.

Then in 1964, he became the youngest-ever semifinalist for the York County Amateur.

And that was just the start.

In high school, he won a state championship in 1967 and finished second in the same event in 1966 for Dover High School.

In four years of York County League competition, Jacobs went 37-3 in match-play events. He also had four top-seven finishes at the District 3 tournament.

He added two Pennsylvania State Jaycee titles in 1966 and 1967 and captured the Pennsylvania State Public Links crown in 1967, 1968 and 1969. He became the first player to win that crown three straight times.

He went on to win the Honey Run Golf Club crown in 1972 and the York County Amateur Champion of Champions title in 1981 and 1983.

He was selected for the York County Amateur Golf Association Hall of Fame in 2007.

More recently, he won the 2016 York County Amateur Champion of Champions Super Seniors crown and the 2019 York County Amateur Super Seniors championship.

He also was the head golf coach at Northeastern High School from 2002 through 2017, winning York-Adams Division II Coach of the Year honors in 2007.

He’s currently the York County Amateur Golf Association club representative for Briarwood Golf Club

