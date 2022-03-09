Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Wednesday, March 9. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
PIAA Class 5-A First Round
West York vs. Villa Maria at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.
Trinity at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
PIAA Class 4-A First Round
Montour at Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.
Eastern York at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
PIAA Class 1-A First Round
Sankofa Freedom at Christian School of York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
PIAA Class 3-A First Round
Troy Area at York Catholic, 6 p.m.
PIAA Class 2-A First Round
Delone Catholic vs. Constitution at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKEBALL
United States Collegiate Athletic Association
Division II Semifinals
Penn State York vs. Johnson & Wales at Virginia State in Petersurg, Virginia, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Clermont (Fla.) Tournament
York College vs. Mount Union, 9:15 a.m.
York vs. Cornell, 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
York vs. Dean (DH) at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
