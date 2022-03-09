Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Wednesday, March 9. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 5-A First Round

West York vs. Villa Maria at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.

Trinity at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

PIAA Class 4-A First Round

Montour at Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.

Eastern York at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 1-A First Round

Sankofa Freedom at Christian School of York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 3-A First Round

Troy Area at York Catholic, 6 p.m.

PIAA Class 2-A First Round

Delone Catholic vs. Constitution at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKEBALL

United States Collegiate Athletic Association

Division II Semifinals

Penn State York vs. Johnson & Wales at Virginia State in Petersurg, Virginia, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Clermont (Fla.) Tournament

York College vs. Mount Union, 9:15 a.m.

York vs. Cornell, 11:30 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York vs. Dean (DH) at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.