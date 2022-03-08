SPORTS

Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, March 8. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 5-A First Round

New Castle 63, Northeastern 50, F

Radnor 57, Susquehannock 34, E3

Archbishop Ryan 35, West York 17, H

PIAA Class 4-A First Round

Littlestown 54, Lewisburg Area 52, 4Q

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 6-A First Round

Central York 46, Upper St. Clair 43, F

Mount Lebanon 50, Red Lion 19, F

Pennsbury 44, Dallastown 31, E3

PIAA Class 3-A First Round

Conwell Eagan 38, York Catholic 34, E3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

United States Collegiate Athletic Association

Division II First Round

Penn State York 81, New Hampshire Technical Institute 67, F

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Clark 11, York 4, F

COLLEGE GOLF

York College at Savannah Invitational (The Club at Savannah Harbor) (Final Day). York College finishes 12th as a team.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Franklin & Marshall 14, York 6, 4Q

