Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, March 8. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
PIAA Class 5-A First Round
New Castle 63, Northeastern 50, F
Radnor 57, Susquehannock 34, E3
Archbishop Ryan 35, West York 17, H
PIAA Class 4-A First Round
Littlestown 54, Lewisburg Area 52, 4Q
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
PIAA Class 6-A First Round
Central York 46, Upper St. Clair 43, F
Mount Lebanon 50, Red Lion 19, F
Pennsbury 44, Dallastown 31, E3
PIAA Class 3-A First Round
Conwell Eagan 38, York Catholic 34, E3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
United States Collegiate Athletic Association
Division II First Round
Penn State York 81, New Hampshire Technical Institute 67, F
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clark 11, York 4, F
COLLEGE GOLF
York College at Savannah Invitational (The Club at Savannah Harbor) (Final Day). York College finishes 12th as a team.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Franklin & Marshall 14, York 6, 4Q
