Naylor's Fruit Farm team captures York-Adams seniors bowling tournament

The Naylor's Fruit Farm team captured the handicap team title at the York-Adams United States Bowling Congress Seniors Tournament held at Rockwell Lanes in Gettysburg over three weekends.

The Gettysburg foursome of Michael Naylor, Rich Sanders, Gary Naylor and Ricky Miller Sr. tallied 2,789 pins to take top honors.

Between the Gutters took home first place in the scratch team category. The York team of Jeff Gibson, Doug Warren, John Riedel III and Terry Einsig posted a score of 2,559.

Robert Runk and Curtis Rodgers of Gettysburg earned the handicap doubles crown with a 1,504. Rich Sanders and Ricky Miller Sr. took second and Janet Smith and Jeffrey Smith copped third. In the scratch doubles division, the teams of Runk-Rodgers and Sanders-Miller Sr. placed one-two. Third place went to Bob Weitkamp and Joe Andreone.

Kevin Miller of Felton finished first in both handicap and scratch singles in the 68-plus age category.

David MacArthur of Orrtanna set the pace in handicap singles in the 62-67 age group. Jerry Weaver of York captured first in the scratch division.

William Spangler of York garnered the top spot in handicap singles in the 56-61 age group. Robert Richardson of Whitehall, Maryland, took first in the scratch category.

In the 50-55 age division, Brian Bowers of Fairfield won handicap singles. Jason Feser of Littlestown took the scratch competition.

Bruce McComas of Westminster, Maryland, captured first in the handicap six- and nine-game all-event category for bowlers 68 and older. Troy Thacker duplicated the feat in the scratch division.

In the six-game all-events handicap competition for bowlers 62-67, MacArthur won handicap honors while Wolf topped the scratch division. In the nine-game all-events scratch category, Lynn Wilt copped first in the handicap competition and Mike Menges topped the scratch division.

In the 56-61 age group, James Wilt won both the handicap and scratch categories in the six-game all-events division. In nine-game all-events action, Gary Naylor led the handicap competitors while Terry Einsig took scratch honors.

Brian Bowie was the big winner in the 50-55 age division. He took first in both the handicap and scratch divisions in the six-game all-events competition and won the handicap nine-game all-events title. Jeff Gibson topped the scratch nine-game all-events competition.

For complete results, visit www.yausb.com.

