Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Wednesday, March 2. Scores will be posted as they become availalbe.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 5-A Third-Place Game

Hershey at West York, 7 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

District 3 Class 5-A Fifth-Place Game

Susquehannock at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Seventh-Place Game

Exeter at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Third-Place Game

Littlestown at Trinity, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 6-A Third-Place Game

Dallastown at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 6-A Fifth-Place Game

Manheim Twp. at Central York, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 6-A Seventh-Place Game

Penn Manor at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

York at Washington College (Md.), 4 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

Arcadia at York, 7 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.