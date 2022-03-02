Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Wednesday, March 2. Scores will be posted as they become availalbe.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 5-A Third-Place Game
Hershey at West York, 7 p.m.
Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
District 3 Class 5-A Fifth-Place Game
Susquehannock at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 5-A Seventh-Place Game
Exeter at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 4-A Third-Place Game
Littlestown at Trinity, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 6-A Third-Place Game
Dallastown at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 6-A Fifth-Place Game
Manheim Twp. at Central York, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 6-A Seventh-Place Game
Penn Manor at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
York at Washington College (Md.), 4 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
Arcadia at York, 7 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.