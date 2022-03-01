SPORTS

Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
Bermudian Springs vs. Delone Catholic during YAIAA girls' championship basketball action at York County School of Technology in York Township, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Bermudian Springs would win the game 56-47. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, March 1. Scores willl be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 5-A Semifinals

Lower Dauphin at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Consolation Semifinals

Twin Valley at West York, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Semifinals

Lancaster Catholic at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Consolation Semifinals

Big Spring at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 2-A Third-Place Game

Greenwood at Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York at Rutgers-Camden, 3:30 p.m.

