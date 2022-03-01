Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, March 1. Scores willl be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 5-A Semifinals

Lower Dauphin at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Consolation Semifinals

Twin Valley at West York, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Semifinals

Lancaster Catholic at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Consolation Semifinals

Big Spring at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 2-A Third-Place Game

Greenwood at Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York at Rutgers-Camden, 3:30 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.