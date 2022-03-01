Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, March 1. Scores willl be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 5-A Semifinals
Lower Dauphin at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 5-A Consolation Semifinals
Twin Valley at West York, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 4-A Semifinals
Lancaster Catholic at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 4-A Consolation Semifinals
Big Spring at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 2-A Third-Place Game
Greenwood at Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
York at Rutgers-Camden, 3:30 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.